Ralph Hall’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ralph Hall, a Texas representative who served in the US Congress for 17 years, passed away on March 7 at the age of 95. Hall began his political career as a Democrat and then switched parties in 2004, in part in response to re-redistricting. Hall represented his Texas congressional district until 2005, when he was 91 years old. He is survived by his three sons, Hampton, Brett and Blakely. Hall’s wife, Mary Ellen Murphy, died in 2008. Here’s what you need to know about Ralph Hall’s family:

1. He Married His High School Sweetheart, Mary Ellen Murphy, in 1944

Hall liked to joke about his many failings as a high school student: he said that he was a poor student (38th in a class of 38) and a bad football player, and that none of the girls in his high school wanted to date him. But in his senior year, Hall started dating Mary Ann Murphy, who had just transferred into his high school. The two got engaged after World War Two broke out and Hall joined the Navy.

Hall later said that he and Mary Ellen took the train together to Pensacola together to get his pilot wings. When it came time to sleep, Mary Ellen was dismayed to find that he had only booked one room for the two of them. She ordered him to get out; Hall booked another room for the night and the couple got married the very next day.

2. His Wife Encouraged Him to Get Into Politics

After Hall left the Navy, he went to college on the GI bill and then started law school. He ran out of money to pay for tuition, and went to work, holding down three jobs to support his family while he studied. He thought about adding a fourth job, too, but his wife suggested that he aim higher. Mary Ellen reminded him that he’d always been interested in politics. So, Hall said, he told his wife to announce him for an office.

she didn’t go ask if any office was open,” Hall told the Dallas Morning News. “She asked what was the highest-paying position in the county, and it was county judge.”

He won the position, an administrative job; he claimed that he’d been chosen out of “pity.”

“I got it because I was pitiful looking,” he said. “I was about 6-foot-2 ½, weighed about 150 pounds, looked like Ichabod Crane and was having a hard time in school. … They were sorry for me.”

3. Hall Had Three Children & Five Grandchildren

After Hall left the Navy, he and Mary Ellen returned to their hometown of Rockland, Texas to raise their family. They had three sons: Brett, Hampton and Blakeley, and five grandchildren.

4. Hall Initially Followed in His Father’s Footsteps by Joining the Energy Sector

Ralph Hall was born in the town of Fate, Texas. After graduating from high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the energy sector; he got a job helping to run bulldozers during the construction of a pipeline. When the US joined World War Two, Hall enlisted in the Navy. He was 19 at the time. After he left the Navy, he went to college on the GI bill and went on to law school.

5. Hall’s Mother Complained to Her Friends That Her Son Couldn’t Get a Date

Ralph Hall had a reputation as a colorful character and a good story teller — and he wasn’t afraid to poke fun at himself. The Dallas News wrote that Hall often joked about his own failings as a young man. He apparently used to say that he was a “terrible student,” graduating 38th in a high school class of 38 students. He said he was a bad football player. And to top it all off, Hall told people that his own mother used to complain to the other mothers that their daughters didn’t want to go out with him. Hall finally met his future wife, Mary Ellen, in his senior year of high school.