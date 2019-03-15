Richard Pryor’s ‘Dalliance’ with Marlon Brando

On Tuesday, a new documentary on the life of the late comedian, I Am Richard Pryor premiered at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas. It is a part of the I Am documentary series at the Paramount Network. The film is hardly the first of Pryor documentaries, but in it Pryor’s widow Jennifer Lee speaks candidly, saying that if anyone is a true Richard Pryor fan, they will know he was proud of his fling with Marlon Brando.

Lee is one of five women who married Pryor, who was married seven times in total. He married Lee twice. Pryor also married Flynn Belaine twice. Pryor has six children with seven women, but Lee and Pryor did not have children. However, Lee was married to Pryor until his death and when asked which of Pryor’s wives she is, is known to say “the best one.”

‘I am Richard Pryor’ First Aired March 15 on Paramount Network

“He wasn’t ashamed of it!” Lee says in the I Am Richard Pryor.

Lee told TMZ in 2018, “Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries,” adding “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

In a 2018 interview with Vulture, Quincy Jones also alluded to Pryor’s sexual relationship with Brando.

A Legacy of Openness

Pryor’s daughter and Brando’s son both object to the claims.

“He also had relationships with actresses Pam Grier and Margot Kidder, and one with a drag queen he said looked like Josephine Baker. He described the affair in his autobiography, writing, ‘I discovered that she was actually a he. For some reason, I didn’t care … But after two weeks of being gay … I went back to life as a heterosexual,'” reports People.

“In a 1977 gay rights benefit show at the Hollywood Bowl, he said, “I have sucked a dick,” but then he became hostile toward the audience, pointing out the lack of black attendees and saying the situations of blacks and gays differed,” reports The Advocate.

Brando, who was married three times and fathered 11 children, “was also open about his bisexuality, telling a French journalist in 1976, ‘Homosexuality is so much in fashion, it no longer makes news. Like a large number of men, I, too, have had homosexual experiences, and I am not ashamed,'” reports People.

“If you have ever seen The Funny Life, the other two documentaries or any of his stand-up and films, then chances are that Miller’s film won’t contain anything that you didn’t already know,” writes Andrew Husband for Forbes.

I Am Richard Pryor is available through Paramount Network, and you can also watch Omit The Logic, a 2013 documentary about Pryor, on Showtime’s streaming apps.

READ NEXT: Maryland Democrat Uses The N- Word During Conversation With Colleagues: Report