Sheldon Adelson Health: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Casino boss Sheldon Adelson is in ‘dire’ health as it has emerged that the high-profile Republican party donor has been battling cancer since last year.

Adelson, 85, the founder and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp casino chain has not been seen at work since December, according to reports by the Associated Press.

The vocal supporter of President Donald Trump was also unable to take part in a call with analysts and investors to discuss his company’s earnings report in January.

The news of Adelson’s poor health emerged in midst of a legal battle with Hong Kong businessman Richard Suen.

‘Side-Effects’

The Nevada Independent reported that Adelson’s Attorney James Jimmerson told the court “of the dire nature of Mr. Adelson’s condition, health,” when discussing whether Adelson could testify in the case.

This was followed by a statement told to the Associated Press by Las Vegas Corp. company spokesman Ron Reese on Thursday in which this confirmed that Adelson was suffering from cancer.

“Mr. Adelson is still dealing with certain side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” he said.

“These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours,” he added.

More to Follow…