Terrelle Cole: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The criminal complaint that describes the rape of the child is disturbing and graphic.

A 6-year-old Florida girl was spending the night at her aunt’s house, where Terrell Cole Jr. also lives. The aunt woke in the morning to find Cole was not in bed with her and when she went into the living room, she found Cole on top of the child.

Cole fled.

Now, the 25-year-old is being held without bail in Pasco County, Florida and his victim, who police reports show was raped vaginally, is wounded and traumatized.

Cole’s fiancé says he’s not guilty.

But the police affidavit provides a detailed and excruciating account of the alleged rape.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Child’s Aunt Walked in on the Rape of Her Niece, Police Say

Cole, of New Port Richey, Florida, was caught by the child’s aunt on top of her on a couch with the child’s panties moved to the side and her vagina in full view.

The child stayed the night at her aunt’s house where Cole also lives. The aunt, described as “the witness” is not named and it’s not clear if the aunt/witness is Cole’s girlfriend and/or fiance known on Facebook as Ciara Jade.

The complaint continues:

“The witness woke this morning at approximately 10 and noticed that the defendant was no longer sleeping in bed with her. The witness went to the living room where the victim was sleeping. The witness observed the defendant leaning over the victim with her legs spread open. The victim’s underwear was pushed to the side and her vagina was in plain view. The witness stated the defendant had his hand close to her vagina. The defendant had then left the residence. The witness contacted her sister, the victims’ mother and explained what she had observed. The mother of the victim brought her to the emergency room. The victim complained of pain in her vagina from the defendant penetrating her with his finger. The victim did have a bloody discharge when she urinated …”

2. Cole Fled When Discovered & a Statewide Lookout Was Issued as Cole Was Headed to His Hometown of Birmingham. He Didn’t Make it to Alabama

New Port Richey police said “the defendant was said to have fled to Alabama.”

A “state-wide BOLO (be on the lookout) was sent out for the defendant and his vehicle and (Cole) was located a short while later by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at the Suncoast Expressway and State Road 52.”

Cole was brought to the police department read his rights.

3. Cole Was Captured & Charged with Rape of a Child & Was Held Without Bail

Cole was charged with Sexual Battery on a Victim Under the Age Of 12. The child was taken to the hospital and there told investigators what happened.

“The victim was interviewed at the hospital. The victim knew the difference between a truth and a lie. The victim stated that the defendant put his ‘thing’ in her. The victim pointed to her vagina when asked where. The victim was asked if his ‘thing’ was his finger, at which point she said, ‘that too.’ While speaking with the victim, she became emotional and began to cry when speaking of the incident. The victim complained of vaginal pain due to the incident. The victim was taken for a SAVE (Sexual Assault Victims’ Emergency Medical Response) and the results appear to be consistent with her version of events.”

4. His Fiancé Claims Cole is Innocent But the Explicitly Detailed Police Affidavit Tells Another Story. Cole Claimed to Police he Thought the Child Was his Girlfriend

“Don’t believe it,” Ciara Jade posted.

But the details in the affidavit, and Cole’s own statements include him admitting to “play fighting” with the little girl and then says he was drunk and then says he thought the little girl it was his girlfriend.

“There is probable cause to believe that the defendant sexually battered the victim by penetrating her vagina with his finger,” the police affidavit reads.

5. Cole Asked for a Court-Appointed Lawyer, Pleaded Not Guilty & Demanded a Jury Trial. Cole Faces the Death Penalty if Convicted of Raping a Child

Cole said he was indigent and was appointed a public defender. He pleaded not guilty and has asked to have a trial by jury. He is being held in the Pasco County Land-O-Lakes jail. His next court date is

According to Florida law, a person 18 years of age or older who commits sexual battery upon, or in an attempt to commit sexual battery injures the sexual organs of, a person less than 12 years of age commits a capital felony, can face punishment including the death penalty.