Tiffany Nicole: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cindy McCain posted a message she received from a Facebook user named Tiffany Nicole on Twitter. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, posted the message on her official Twitter page on March 19. The message reads, “Your husband was a traitorous piece of warmongering s*** and I’m glad he’s dead. Hope your Mrs. Piggy looking daughter chokes to death on the next burger she stuffs down her fat neck, too, c***.”

Cindy McCain said that she was posting the message for the public to see because she wanted “to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see.”

1. Nicole Appears to Have Deleted Her Facebook Page While Her Twitter Profile Has Been Suspended

At the time of writing, Nicole’s Facebook appears to have been deleted while her Twitter profile has been suspended. On her Twitter profile, Nicole went by the moniker Tiffany Targaryen, an apparent reference to the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Nicole’s Instagram page remains live but is set to private. In the bio section for that page, Nicole writes, “Texan, Artist, Nerd, Lover of Free Speech, S***poster. Sometimes I draw stuff.” Nicole boasts 238 followers on that platform.

A cached version of the page shows that Nicole is a makeup enthusiast and keen “Star Wars” fan. On her Twitter bio, Nicole writes, “Always let the wookiee win. If you don’t support free speech, then I don’t f*** w/ you. #1 fan of @TommyWiseau.”

In September 2018, Nicole posted a meme showing internet make-up artist Jeffree Star with the caption, “Seriously @jeffreestar stop taking all my money.” A month later, Nicole posted a photo of her wearing Kylie Jenner’s range of eyeshadow with the caption, “shoutout to @kyliecosmetics/@kyliejenner for making a bomb ass #Halloween collection #happyhalloween #spooky #mua #eyemakeup.”

2. In 2018, Nicole Said That She Had Been Recovering From Surgery & Wasn’t Doing Anything Other Than Online Shopping & Physical Therapy

In the above photo, Nicole wrote in the caption, “#ireallydontcaredoyou #maga #twoterms #dealwithit #presidenttrump #walkaway #liberaltears #illnevervotedemagain #staymad #justicekavanaugh.” A message that is labeled as being posted one year ago reads in the caption, “Haven’t posted anything in a month because I’m still on crutches and recovering from surgery so all I do anymore is go to physical therapy and shop on Amazon but here’s the sky looking majestic as f*** at sunset earlier.” One of the hashtags accompanying that post read, “ihatehippies.”

3. Nicole’s Facebook Background Picture Was a Photo of Alex Jones

The photo background on Nicole’s now-deleted Facebook page showed a photo of conspiracy theorist and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Alex Jones. Various posts on Jones’ InfoWars website include references to McCain as “the war machine’s greatest cheerleader.” Another says, “A Salute to John McCain. Top establishment politician responsible for countless deaths.” While Jones himself describes McCain as “a notorious Deep State neocon who sold out the U.S. to ISIS.” The Washington Post reported in August 2018 that “the Alex Jones crowd” was supporting a theory that McCain’s brain cancer was a hoax.

4. Nicole’s Message Came Hours After Donald Trump Said He Was ‘Never a Fan’ of Senator John McCain

Cindy McCain’s post came hours after President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.” Trump also claimed that the late senator had told his administration that he would vote in favor of repealing Obamacare. Sources who were close the Arizona senator have said that McCain never spoke to Trump’s people about how he was planning on voting on the repeal. Trump said, “They got to a vote, and he said thumbs down. I think that’s disgraceful.” McCain passed away in August 2018 after a battle with brain cancer.

In response to Trump’s comments, the senator’s close friend Mark Salter tweeted, Ok you aren’t a fan. One more in a long list of things you are not. Honest Brave Smart Tough Disciplined Kind Generous Patriotic A fan of John McCain Had you been a fan, the Senator would have wondered what he had done so wrong that he earned the approval of a man he despised.”

5. A Different Tiffany Nicole Has Complained About Trolls Since the Abusive Message Was Sent

Since the Tiffany Nicole who sent Cindy McCain the abusive message has deleted her Twitter page, a different Tiffany Nicole has been receiving abusive messages from trolls. That Tiffany Nicole’s name appears first on Twitter search for the name. She wrote, “LET ME SAY THIS AGAIN, I AM NOT THE “TIFFANY NICOLE” WHO SENT THAT MESSAGE TO CINDY MCCAIN!! I WOULD NEVER SEND HATEFUL WORDS TO ANYONE!!! LOOK AT THE PROFILE PIC & CLEARLY SEE THAT ITS NOT ME!!I HAVE A SISTER NAMED MEGAN. People can have the same names but that was not me..THX😭.”

