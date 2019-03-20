Tulsi Gabbard Needs Less than 25,000 Donations To Qualify for the Democratic Debates

Tulsi Gabbard, 2020 presidential candidate, is closing in on the number of donations that she needs in order to qualify to participate in the Democratic debates. As of March 20, 2019, she has 40,456 donations, which leaves her needing just a little less than 25,000 more donations to participate in the DNC debates. In total, as of March 20, she needs 24,544 more donations in order to qualify for the debates.

In a phone call with volunteers on March 18, Gabbard shared that they had 38,000 donors so far, Daniel Clark shared. Clark is a volunteer for Tulsi Gabbard and was also a delegate for Bernie Sanders in 2016. He ran for Congress in 2020. Just two days after Gabbard’s campaign shared the news, that number of donations that she had received had already increased by more than 2,000. The updated donation number has also been confirmed by Status Coup.

Clark also noted in his video that Gabbard needs 65,000 unique donors, not donations, and she’s already met (or is close to meeting) the 20 state threshold that the DNC also requires.

People interested in donating to Gabbard’s campaign can donate directly on her website here. Contribution amounts start at $5, but you can change the amount if you wish to donate more or less than the suggested amounts. The donations made at that link are through ActBlue and will be directed to Gabbard’s campaign. However, personal checks can also be mailed to Gabbard at: Tulsi Now, PO Box 75255, Kapolei, HI, 96707.

Here’s a graphic being shared that shows just how many donations Gabbard’s campaign still needs.

The DNC has changed the debate rules this year and is going to limit its presidential debates to 20 candidates, Politico reported. In order to qualify for the first debate, candidates must receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states, FiveThirtyEight reported. This includes a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, NBC News clarified. Candidates can also qualify by polling with at least 1 percent in three “qualifying” polls. Previously the DNC relied solely on polling, but is changing the rules due to the large number of candidates this time around.

If more than 20 candidates meet this requirement, then the DNC will give preference to candidates who meet both polling and fundraising requirements. Then the field will be further limited to those who are polling the highest, followed by those with the most unique donors, NBC noted. The first debate will be in June.

As a result of these new rules, Gabbard has asked for donations as small as $1 in order for her to meet the debate requirements.

The first debate in June will be hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. The second debate in July will be hosted by CNN. The debates may feature back-to-back nights with candidates separated into two groups, but only a total of 20 will be able to participate, The Hill noted.

