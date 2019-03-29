Vanessa Cline: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vanessa Cline, 32, is facing felony charges after investigators said she embezzled nearly $100,000 from her former employer in order to pay for plastic surgery, wedding expenses and other items including an all-terrain vehicle.

Cline was arrested on March 27, 2019, and booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, Virginia. Bond was set at $8,000 and inmate records show Cline bonded out.

1. Sheriff: Vanessa Cline is Accused of Stealing $93,000 From Her Employer to Buy Personal Items Including Plastic Surgery to Have Her Buttocks Lifted

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office revealed in a news release that Vanessa Cline had been identified as the suspect accused of embezzling $93,000 from a company called No Limits Construction. Cline was named as their former bookkeeper.

Cline has been accused of using the company’s credit card to buy personal items. The largest expense went toward putting on a lavish wedding. Cline allegedly paid $25,000 for a wedding planner and $2,000 for a dress.

Investigators said Cline used the card to pay for a cosmetic operation for herself. She is accused of paying more than $7,200 to Elite Plastic Surgery in Miami, Florida, to have her buttocks lifted.

Cline reportedly used the No Limits Construction credit card to buy herself an all-terrain vehicle, furniture for her home, plane tickets, clothing, and perfume. She is also accused of forging five checks which amounted to nearly $10,000.

According to Fredericksburg.com, citing an affidavit, Cline also used the company card to make payments to a bankruptcy attorney. Investigators conducted a search warrant at her home in Stafford and confiscated the wedding dress, the vehicle and other items.

2. Investigators: The Owner of the Company Was Alerted to the Purchases After the Credit Card Company Said the Account Would be Closed for Lack of Payment

Vanessa Cline previously worked for No Limits Construction, which is located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. We called the company to ask how long Cline had worked with the firm. The person who answered the phone said she could not answer any questions about Cline or her history with the company.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office explained in the news release that the owner of No Limits Construction, Paul Cupka, realized something was going on after hearing from the credit card company, American Express. They informed him that the account was in the process of being closed because of missed payments.

Cupka told investigators that he had located the unauthorized purchases and that the former bookkeeper, Vanessa Cline, had allegedly been responsible for them. The sheriff’s office began investigating on March 18, 2019.

3. This Was the Second Time That No Limits Construction Had Been the Victim of Theft by an Employee

The case against Vanessa Cline is familiar territory for No Limits Construction. The company had to deal with the exact same type of case in 2018.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office noted that another former bookkeeper, whom they did not identify by name in the release, stole an estimated $150,000 from the company. The theft began in January of 2016 and continued until early 2018.

The employee pleaded guilty to charges related to the theft.

4. Vanessa Cline Faces Felony Charges That Could Result in a Long Prison Sentence if Convicted

Vanessa Cline has been charged with 15 felony counts for the alleged theft. The charges include:

• Five counts of embezzlement

• Five counts of forgery

• Five counts of uttering

In the state of Virginia, embezzelement is a misdemeanor if the item stolen was valued at less than $200. Any value greater than that makes it a felony. The crime carries a potential max punishment of up to 20 years behind bars, depending on the amount proven to have been stolen.

Forgery and uttering are both felony counts as well and closely related under the Virginia legal code. Forgery has to do with actually creating the fake document; uttering is the crime of using that forged item and /or asserting that the forged document is valid. Both charges carry potential maximum sentences of 10 years behind bars apiece.

5. Federal Court Records Show a Vanessa Cline in Stafford, Virginia, Filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in August of 2018 View this document on Scribd

Federal court records with the Virginia Eastern Bankruptcy Court show that a woman by the name of Vanessa Cline filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on August 27, 2018. Chapter 7 involves selling the debtor’s property in order to pay debts.

The “nature of the debt” was listed on the court record as “consumer.” Cline completed an online credit counseling course and a financial management class as part of the proceedings. The case was closed on January 10, 2019.

