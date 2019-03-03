Bernie Sanders’ Chicago Rally Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Bernie Sanders is hosting his second rally at the Navy Pier in Chicago today starting at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) You can watch a live stream of the event in the video embedded above. Somewhere between 13,000 to 19,000 people attended Sanders’ first rally. Sanders’ campaign hasn’t posted an official YouTube video stream yet for the event, but there is one here from “Hard Lens Media.” We will add more live streams to this story as they are available. Live streams may go up and down periodically, so we’ll change these as needed.

Sanders’ campaign will be posting an official stream on their YouTube channel and we’ll add it once available. Yesterday they had a technical issue with their stream. They posted a countdown YouTube live stream for the Brooklyn rally, but the actual live stream ended up needing to be posted on a different YouTube video. It’s possible that’s why we can’t find a countdown YouTube stream from Sanders’ channel today before the event begins.

Sanders’ second rally today in Chicago is at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that rallies this early on are unusual because candidates typically need to do private fundraising before they can host a big public event. But because Sanders already has the grassroots support in place and more than $6 million donated, he can skip right to the big events.

While you’re waiting for Sanders’ rally to start, why not take a stroll down memory lane and watch his previous Chicago appearances?

Here’s a look at Sanders’ upcoming rallies.

On Thursday, March 7, Sanders will head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he will lead a rally at Mid-America Center’s Exhibition Hall, 1 Arena Way. You can RSVP here. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Mid-America Center has a maximum capacity of 9,000 for concerts.

On Friday, March 8, Sanders will hold a rally with the University of Iowa Democrats and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The rally will be at the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St. RSVP here.

On Saturday, March 9, Sanders will lead a rally in Des Moines, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 3000 E. Grand Ave. You can RSVP here, and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

By the way, a rumor was circulating on MSNBC claiming that Sanders didn’t talk about race or gender until 23 minutes into his speech. That’s not true. Heavy debunked that rumor, showing he actually mentioned both five minutes into his speech, here.