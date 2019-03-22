WATCH: Man Kicks Elderly Lady in the Face on NYC Subway

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO: 78-year-old woman brutally kicked in the face on 3/10 at 3:10 am inside the 238th St/Nereid Ave subway station in the Bronx. If you have any info, call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS PLEASE SHARE! pic.twitter.com/HTOpTqPwIp — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) March 22, 2019

A disturbing video showing a man repeatedly kicking an elderly woman in the face has been circulating on social media. You can watch the video above, although be aware that it is both graphic and unsettling. You can also see more footage, posted by the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers division, below:

Individual below is WANTED for a heinous attack of an elderly woman aboard a #2 train on March 10, 2019, at approx 3:10am, at the Nereid Ave Station in the #Bronx. If you know who he is or have info, contact CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips ANONYMOUSLY 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/mmrhdkEhmh — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 22, 2019

The video was shot earlier this month inside a New York City subway car. There’s no sound, so it’s hard to be sure of all the details about the violent encounter. The footage, though, is extremely clear. An elderly woman, wearing a gray sweater, a black blouse, and a flowery skirt, is sitting alone on the 2 train with a pile of shopping bags at her feet. A man, wearing jeans and a leather jacket, walks over to her. He grabs hold of the pole above her and uses it to brace himself as he kicks her in the face, over and over and over again.

At the close of the short video, the man walks away from his victim. He looks right into the camera and seems to yell something although, again, the sound is off. His face is clearly visible, though; he’s wearing round glasses and a black watch cap. Both he and his victim are African American.

You can see hands holding smartphones as onlookers apparently filmed the violent encounter on the subway. But nobody seems to have intervened or called the police.

The attack happened on March 10 at a little past 3AM, while the subway was stopped at the 238th St/Nereid Ave subway station in the Bronx. Anybody with information about the incident, or with information about the attacker’s identity, is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline. The NYPD has tweeted out a call to all New Yorkers to be on the lookout for the perpetrator of the attack, writing, “Individual below is WANTED for a heinous attack of an elderly woman aboard a #2 train on March 10, 2019, at approx 3:10am, at the Nereid Ave Station in the #Bronx. If you know who he is or have info, contact CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips ANONYMOUSLY 800-577-TIPS.”