Amanda Stanton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amanda Stanton has come forward in the face of humiliation by a man she says has been harassing and circulating nude photos of the former Bachelor In Paradise contestant. Stanton says a man sent her emails demanding money for topless medical photos of her.

E! News reports, “According to Stanton, this mystery man apparently ‘already knew who I followed’ and then proceeded to allegedly send the photos of her to people she knew. Some of those recipients supposedly included her friend’s boyfriend, her co-workers and ABC producers. Stanton says she also began receiving ‘really weird messages’ from the man.”

1. Stanton Shared her Anxiety Over the Threats on Social Media

The mother of two wrote on Instagram:

The past week has been rough for me. I won’t get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control. Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven’t been myself because of it. As much as I know I shouldn’t stress over things that I can’t control, it seems impossible. Praying that I find peace this week and if anyone else is going through something similar, I’m praying for you too🙏🏼❤️ I know I don’t normally post this kind of stuff but I’m going to be more real with you guys, even if it’s a little scary.

E! news reports Stanton uploaded a series of videos detailing the situation:

“About three weeks ago when we first moved into our new place, I woke up randomly in the middle of the night and looked at my e-mail. I had about four e-mails from a random person who I didn’t know who had said that he hacked into my doctor’s database from when I had my breast augmentation. He had some nude photos of me, which is just stupid because they’re medical photos,” she began. “But he was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send them to everyone who I follow.”

Stanton said some of her followers had already messaged her saying they’d received the photos.

In her Instagram stories, she asked followers to keep the photos private and explained she chose to share her ordeal on social media because she doesn’t “want to give someone like that power over [her].”

2. Stanton Confirmed her Plastic Surgery to fans in 2018

Stanton confirmed on Instagram in 2018 that she underwent augmentation at age 28 after feeling the breastfeeding of her two daughters had affected the breast tissue of her size B cups. Stanton received 250cc soft touch silicone implants, going up a cup size.

E! News reports that Stanton blogged “My body or any physical part of me is not something that I am or was super insecure about … It’s really, really important for me to share that I thought about this for YEARS … I love the way that God made me …

When the time comes where I have to talk to my girls about this in the future, I will always tell them they are beautiful in every single way, but will also be mindful about being real with them and why I chose to do what I did.”

3. The News was Immediately Followed by her Breakup with Boyfriend Bobby Jacobs

“Amanda was completely blindsided by all of this and thought that things between her and Bobby were going great,” reports E! News.

Jacobs and Stanton had been in the process of moving in together when it was announced this week that they are taking a break. Stanton was previously arrested in September 2018 on a charge of domestic violence when she shoved Jacobs during a police response to a noise complaint, reports TMZ.

A rep for Amanda told TMZ that “the whole event was a misunderstanding. Amanda had a few drinks and gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove in front of hotel security, who then called police.”

In an interview published the same week the breakup was announced, Stanton said of Bobby’s relationship with her children that “It sounds very cheesy, but sometimes I have to pinch myself. Dating was not a priority and I never thought I’d meet someone who is so loving, caring and fiercely in awe of my kids. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a giant kid himself sometimes! He’s just goofy and loves to play, and they love that about him.”

4. Stanton has Two Daughters, Kinsley and Charlie

In 2016, Stanton’s ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio sought reduced child support payments due to Stanton’s increase in income. He also sought joint custody. Buonfiglio and Stanton were divorced in 2015.

The father of the reality television star’s children said that his ex-wife’s career “has put my daughters in tons of media attention, which I believe is causing harm.”

Stanton was also engaged to Josh Murray, who she met on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

5. Stanton has a Mother-Daughter Fashion Line

Stanton revealed her new fashion line, Lani The Label, in late March. “The debut collection consists of 15 pieces, all dresses with the exception of one duster coat. The line was inspired, in part, by Stanton’s following — 93 percent of whom are women, according to Stanton — and includes matching mother-daughter sets, all priced under $90,” reports WWD.

Lani The Label “makes current trends accessible for the modern day mother and her daughters alike,” according to its website.

Speaking to Haute Living, Stanton detailed her inspiration for the clothing line: “Kins and Char, my daughters, were always the driving force behind my interest and love for fashion. It wasn’t until after they were born that I really got into dressing them up and wanting to match with them. I wanted to create Lani because I wanted to create an affordable and cute yet practical line for both moms and their mini-me’s.”

