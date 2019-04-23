Chasten Buttigieg & Douglas Emhoff Post Photo From Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, posed for a photo together backstage at the CNN Town Hall event on Monday, April 22. The moment was met with instant excitement by fans on social media.

The picture was posted during Senator Harris’ time slot at the town hall, around 10:30 p.m. Within 20 minutes, the photo had garnered more than 1,000 likes and dozens of retweets. Mayor Buttigieg was scheduled last in the marathon town hall event, at 11 p.m.

Look who I ran into at the commercial break…⁦@Chas10Buttigieg⁩! pic.twitter.com/oDxefXVtEb — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) April 23, 2019

The photo of the two men who could potentially become the nation’s first “First Gentleman” triggered excited comments about a possible Harris-Buttigieg ticket. Emhoff posted the photo with the caption, “Look who I ran into at the commercial break…⁦@Chas10Buttigieg⁩!.” Some of the reactions included:

“And there’s my first gentlemen dream ticket”

“The two best POTUS hubbys EVER!!!!! 💓💓”

“I think we’re going to look back on this photo in November 2020. 🇺🇸♥️🖤💙 😍😍😍😍”

“And now you’re best friends right? RIGHT?”

“Omg…how much fun would these two have in the WH”

“Love you both! And would happily vote for either of your spouses. Godspeed as you continue on the campaign trail!”

Chasten Buttigieg & Douglas Emhoff Are the Most Public Spouses of the Democratic Candidates

Ok, I thought I had pretty good 2020 Spouse Twitter game….good job @Chas10Buttigieg! https://t.co/YbL3AM2iIY — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) March 18, 2019

Chasten Glezman Buttigieg and Douglas Emhoff may have the most public profiles, in terms of presidential candidate spouses. Glezman, a junior high school teacher, has attracted his own following on Twitter since the campaign began; he now has nearly 300,000 followers. He and Mayor Pete have two dogs with their own Twitter profile, and Glezman runs that account as well.

Emhoff, an entertainment and intellectual property lawyer, also has a relatively large Twitter following of more than 24,000 people. It’s unclear if the two had met prior to the CNN Town Halls on April 22, but Emhoff had tagged Glezman in a tweet on March 17. He shared a post from Glezman, who had posted a picture of husband Pete Buttigieg cuddling with one of their dogs, with the caption, “I’m being replaced.” Emhoff commented on it, “Ok, I thought I had pretty good 2020 Spouse Twitter game….good job @Chas10Buttigieg!”