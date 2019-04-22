CNN Town Halls Tonight: What Time Is Each Candidate Speaking?

CNN is hosting five town halls tonight, April 22, showcasing five Democratic candidates vying for the 2020 nomination for president: Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Each candidate will get one hour to present their case and take questions from the audience. The crowd will consist of millennial and Generation Z voters, including approximately 200 students from Harvard. The Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School is co-hosting the event at St. Anselm’s College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

What Time is Each Candidate Taking Questions in Tonight’s CNN Town Hall?

The order of the town hall is as follows:

• 7 pm ET: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

• 8 pm ET: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

• 9 pm ET: Sen. Bernie Sanders

• 10 pm ET: Sen. Kamala Harris

• 11 pm ET: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Three CNN anchors are taking turns moderating each individual hour. Chris Cuomo leads off the night and will moderate the hour devoted to Senator Klobuchar. He’ll return at 9 p.m. to moderate Senator Sanders’ time slot.

Anderson Cooper will moderate Senator Warren’s hour at 8 p.m., and then return at 11 p.m. for Mayor Buttigieg’s slot. Don Lemon will moderate Senator Harris’ town hall at 10 p.m.

A Poll Released By Harvard Today Shows That Younger Voters Favor Senator Bernie Sanders For the Democratic Nomination By a Wide Margin

JUST RELEASED: New analysis from our Harvard IOP Youth Poll, examining the political views and values of young Americans ages 18 to 29. #HarvardYouthPoll Here are 5 takeaways about America’s young voters ⬇️ https://t.co/8zArBSS2Yn — Institute of Politics (@harvardiop) April 22, 2019

Senator Bernie Sanders is entering the youth-focused town hall as the heavy favorite. Harvard’s Institute of Politics released the results of a national poll earlier today. Surveyors asked Democratic primary voters between the ages of 18 and 29 who they supported for the nomination at this point. The poll was conducted between March 8-20 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percent.

The poll found that young voters prefer Senator Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders received support from 31 percent of those surveyed and 20 percent of voters favored Biden. No other candidate came anywhere close to those numbers. A full 20 percent of young voters responded that they were undecided.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke drew 10 percent of the support. Senators Harris trailed with 5 percent of the vote, Warren with 4 percent, Senator Cory Booker with 3 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang with 2 percent. Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Governor Jay Inslee all came in with support from just 1 percent of those surveyed.

Harvard Institute of Politics: National Poll of Voters Ages 18-29 [3/08/19 to 3/20/19]

Bernie Sanders 31% Joe Biden 20% Undecided 20% Beto O’Rourke 10% Kamala Harris 5% Elizabeth Warren 4% Cory Booker 3% Andrew Yang 2% Pete Buttigieg 1% Amy Klobuchar 1% Tulsi Gabbard 1% Kirsten Gillibrand 1% Julian Castro 1% Jay Inslee 1%

Generation Z Will Account For 10 Percent of Eligible Voters in the 2020 Election; Millennials Will Be the Second Largest Group Behind Baby Boomers

According to research from the Pew Research Center, Baby Boomers will continue to represent the largest generational group of eligible voters in the 2020 election, at approximately 28 percent. Millennials will account for 27 percent of the electorate, which is actually a slight decline from 2016.

The 2020 election will be the first time that Generation Z, which is those born after 1996, represents a more sizable percentage of the electorate. People ages 18 to 24 will account for 10 percent of eligible voters. However, it’s important to remember that older generations historically are more inclined to show up at the ballot box on election day. In 2016, Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation were 43 percent of the electorate but accounted for 49 percent of the total votes, according to Pew.