Hedwig Kohn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hedwig Kohn is the subject of today’s Google Doodle, on what would have been her 132nd birthday. Kohn was a celebrated physicist, a pioneer in the field of radiometry, and was one of only three women certified to teach physics in Germany prior to World War II.

“Over the years, Kohn’s work resulted in more than 20 publications, one patent, and hundreds of textbook pages,” Google states in its description. “[They] were used to introduce students to the field of radiometry; a set of techniques meant to measure electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, well into the 1960s.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kohn:

1. She Attended Breslau University & Earned Her Doctorate At Age 20

Kohn was born on April 5, 1887 in Breslau. Her father, Georg Kohn, was a wholesale merchant of fine cloth, while her mother, Helene Hancke, was a member of an upper-class family. Kohn was accepted to Breslau University in 1907, but because women were not officially allowed to attend, she was brought on as an auditor. The rules were changed a year later, according to Jewish Women of America, and she graduated with a doctorate in physics in 1913.

During her time at Breslau, Kohn studied under German physicist Otto Lummer. Lummer was a pioneer in the field of optics and thermal radiation and would go on to build the Arons–Lummer mercury-vapor lamp. She was appointed as his assistant, and during World War I, she helped teach doctoral students. By 1930, she had overseen the work of eight graduates.

During a 1962 interview, Kohn spoke about her time at Breslau. “In the group she again speaks of Ladenburg as the leader in quantum mechanical intuition,” the interviewer wrote. “She says that again and again, they tried, as did so many other people in the early 1920’s, to employ the correspondence principle as a key…There were many, many distinguished doctors in the area and much productive work was done. In addition, she suggests that there were a great many Jews and that they had a particularly literate background.”

2. She Was Fired Because She Was Jewish & Later Fled Nazi Germany

Kohn was fired from her university position in 1933 because she was Jewish. Nazis were already beginning to carry out the Kristallnacht, and World War II was on the horizon, making it difficult for her to find stable work. Jewish Women of America reports that Kohn was able to sustain herself by accepting research contracts and continuing her studies in a small back room at the university.

In 1935, Kohn took advantage of American financing and spent three months at the Licht-Klimatisches Observatorium in Arosa, Switzerland. Her objective was to measure ultra-violet light intensity from the sun, but it did not lead to a long term position. She was stranded in Nazi Germany at the time of Kristallnacht.

U.S. law decreed that in order to obtain a visa to work in a teaching position, the applicant must have been employed in a teaching position within the last two years, and for a duration of at least two years. Since Kohn had been fired from her teaching position five years earlier, she was not eligible. Fortunately for her, the restriction was lifted in 1940, and she was able to emigrate.

3. She Emigrated to the U.S. In 1940 & Taught at Wellesley College

Kohn settled in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1941. She found work at the nearby Women’s College, as well as the larger University of Carolina. That same year, her only brother Kurt Kohn was deported to Kovno and murdered. After a year and a half in Greensboro, Kohn relocated to Massachusettes, and became a professor at Wellesley College. She was widely respected scholar during her time at Wellesley, winning a college research award and setting up a research lab that allowed students to pursue their passion in physics.

Kohn retired from Wellesley in 1952. That same year, Jewish Women of American reports that she was given a pension and the title of professor emerita by the government of the Federal Republic of Germany. She wrote several different publications during her career, including Emperaturbestimmung auf Grund von Strahlungsmessungen and Umkehrmessungen an Spektrallinien zur Bestimmung der Gesamtabsorption und der Besetzungszahlen angeregter Atomzustände in 1932.

4. She Spent 12 Years as a Research Associate at Duke University

After Kohn retired, she continued to pursue her studies as a Research Associate at Duke University. During her time at Duke, she reportedly directed the research of two Ph.D. students and recruited two postdoctoral fellows to work with her on her spectroscopy research. The research in question consisted of measuring absorption features and concentrations of atomic species.

This was a continuation of the work that she had done at Breslau University from 1912 to 1933, and it enabled her to become a leading voice in the field. During an interview with the American Institute of Physics, Kohn said that did not think her gender led to her being treated any differently than her male counterparts. She stated that she was always confident in her intellect, and the belief that opportunities for female scientists would continue to grow over time. Kohn remained at Duke until shortly before her death on March 26, 1964. She was 77.

5. She’s Best Known for Her Work In Radiation & Spectroscopy

Today, Kohn is remembered for her work in the fields of radiation and spectroscopy. The latter is the study of the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation. Kohn contributed heavily to the study of atomic and molecular spectroscopy, particularly in quantitative measurements of luminosity and temperature. She reported her findings in the 1929 physics textbook, Mueller-Pouillets Lehrbuch der Physik.

Jewish Women of America states that Kohn’s doctoral thesis on spectroscopy was still being used into the 1970s. She released seven publications during her time at Duke University, and while her textbook contributions on radiometry are no longer in use, she’s hailed as a pioneer in the field.

