Helen McDonald-Phalon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Helen McDonald-Phalon is the young woman who died in a tragic accident on the New York City subway this weekend. The 21 year old was waiting for a train at Union Square on Saturday at 3AM when she somehow got struck by a 6 train. Authorities say that they still don’t know how McDonald-Phalon was hit by the downtown train. They said she probably tripped and fell on the platform while she was waiting for the train, in what they are calling a “rare and horrible accident.”

Here’s what you need to know about Helen McDonald-Phalon:

1. MTA Staff Found the 21 Year Old’s Body on the Tracks at Union Station, One of the ‘Most Dangerous’ Stations in the City

Authorities say they are still investigating just how McDonald-Phalon got struck by a downtown 6 train late on Friday night. The 21 year old had gone out with a co-worker after her shift ended at ThinkGeek, the computer store in midtown Manhattan where she worked. She was waiting for a downtown train to take her home to Brooklyn when somehow, she was struck by a train and pulled off the platform. Workers found her unconscious body on the train tracks at 3AM. Emergency workers were not able to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union Square has been called one of the most dangerous stations in New York City, in part because of a large gap between the platform and the train. A 2010 study showed that between 2008 and 2009, a total of 14 people had stepped into the gap between the train and the platform at Union Square. That number is more than twice as high as any other station.

2. She Was an Aspiring Actress Who Moved to NYC from South Carolina to Study Performing Arts

Helen, originally from Summerville South Carolina, moved to New York City in 2015 after graduating from high school. She attended a performing arts school, the New York Academy for the Performing Arts, graduating two years ago. Since then, she’s been finding work wherever she can. Her mother, Ann, described Helen as hard working but modest. Ann said that her daughter was dedicated to being the best actress she could, and that she always took her roles seriously, no matter how small.

“She never really got the lead role and she had to work really hard for everything,” Ann McDonald said. “If she got the smallest role, she would perform it like it was the lead role.”

Friends and family described Helen as “full of light” and humor. The 21 year old’s Facebook page is full of light hearted humor and cartoons; her intro reads, simply, “Just because we’re all doomed doesn’t mean we can’t have a good time.”

3. She Had Gone Out to ‘Blow off Steam’ After a Rough Day at Work, Her Mom Said

Helen’s mother, Ann McDonald, said her daughter was out late on Friday night because she was trying to “blow off steam” after a rough day at work. Helen worked for ThinkGeek, on 34th street and Broadway. The store caters to “geek enthusiasts” and to “geek culture” and apparently, on Saturday, one of the customers was rude to Helen.

“She was working and just trying to make it. She had a bad day at work, some customer was rude to her, and she went out to blow off some steam and she slipped on the subway and fell,” Helen McDonald told the Post.

Management at ThinkGeek said that Helen was one of their “lead geeks” and described her as an “amazing person to work with” and a “good-hearted individual.”

4. She Was In a Relationship & They’d Been Talking About Having Kids One Day

Helen’s boyfriend, Nathanael J. MacIntire, said he and Helen had been in a serious relationship and had even begun talking about having children together one day. He told the Daily News, “We always wanted to find out what our babies would look like and had a wish list of my eyes, her skin and hair. I wanted them to be little versions of her.”

The couple met back in 2016, when they were students at the same performing arts school. Mutual friends set them up on a date and, according to MacIntre, it was love at first sight. “Never have I met someone who was able to really convey how much love she had with the amount of support and passion she showed,” he told the Daily News.

5. Co-Workers Set Up a Crowdfunding Page to Cover Expenses & It Quickly Filled Up with Messages of Support

Helen’s co-workers from ThinkGeek set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses for the 21 year old’s funeral. The page has already raised over seven thousand dollars and is beginning to go viral. Well-wishers are using the page to send messages of goodwill to Helen’s family and to express their sympathy with her mother, Ann.

Hector Millet, who set up the page, wrote:

“Helen was a deeply caring, empathetic, and most of all humorous person. A true beacon of joy and positivity to all those fortunate enough to know her, or know of her. Tragically her light was extinguished too early on Saturday April 20th. Though this loss has dimmed our lives for the moment, we keep her memories alive in our hearts. We love you, Helen!”