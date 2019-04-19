Lyra McKee: Journalist Killed in Northern Ireland ‘Terror Incident’

Lyra McKee, a journalist and author based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, was shot and killed while reporting at the scene of riots that broke out during the evening of Thursday, April 18, in Londonderry.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton of the Police Service of Northern Ireland shared via social media that the case is being treated as a “terrorist incident” and that investigators have launched a murder inquiry. The police did not include McKee’s name, but she was identified by friends and other journalists as the victim.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lyra McKee Was At the Scene in Londonderry to Report on the Riots

Riots broke out in Londonderry’s Creggan neighborhood during the evening of April 18 as police entered several homes, according to the BBC. Police were raiding houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas. The network also reported that “dissident Republicans” may have been responsible for the violence.

Lyra McKee was in the area to report on the riots. Her Twitter account has been locked, but a friend of hers shared the last photo she took before she was shot. The picture, embedded above, shows smoke rising from a burning police vehicle further down the road.

McKee’s friend, who identified himself as historian Dieter Reinisch, shared the picture. He wrote, “This is the last photo taken and tweeted by journalist Lyra McKee during tonight’s #CregganRiots in #derry before she was severely wounded by gunshots. RIP!”

McKee had a history of writing about Northern Ireland’s history of violence and internal conflict. McKee’s editor at the Narratively, Lilly Dancyger, shared an article that McKee wrote in 2017 about the “Troubles.” McKee interviewed family members directly impacted by the violence of the war between Protestant and Catholic factions in Northern Ireland, which raged for three decades and claimed thousands of lives. Dancyger wrote in her tweet, “Lyra McKee was dedicated to covering the lasting trauma & violence of the Troubles. Devastating to hear she was killed tonight by that same violence. I was Lyra’s editor on this story, and it was an honor. Sharing her work now is all I can think to do.”

Lyra McKee was dedicated to covering the lasting trauma & violence of the Troubles. Devastating to hear she was killed tonight by that same violence. I was Lyra’s editor on this story, and it was an honor. Sharing her work now is all I can think to do. https://t.co/conwNzyjnF — Lilly Dancyger (@lillydancyger) April 19, 2019

2. A Fellow Journalist, Leona O’Neill, Shared That She Was Standing Beside Lyra McKee When the Shooting Happened & Called an Ambulance

Serious rioting now in Creggan, #Derry dozens of petrol bombs have been thrown at police vehicles in Fanad Drive pic.twitter.com/UmztUc0750 — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) April 18, 2019

The police confirmed that “petrol bombs” were thrown and that a “number of shots” were fired as the riots raged. Rioters were also reportedly throwing bricks and bottles at police.

Journalist Leona O’Neill, who writes for the Belfast Telegraph and is a commentator for the BBC, was also on the scene. She shared the above video of a petrol bomb hitting one of the police vehicles. You can hear the impact and the explosions.

I was standing beside this young woman when she fell beside a police Land Rover tonight in Creggan #Derry. I called an ambulance for her but police put her in the back of their vehicle and rushed her to hospital where she died. Just 29 years old. Sick to my stomach tonight pic.twitter.com/F0GHHd3HPz — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) April 18, 2019

O’Neill claimed that she was standing beside McKee when the shooting happened and called for help. She did not appear to personally know McKee. “I was standing beside this young woman when she fell beside a police Land Rover tonight in Creggan #Derry. I called an ambulance for her but police put her in the back of their vehicle and rushed her to hospital where she died. Just 29 years old. Sick to my stomach tonight.”

A video has begun circulating on social media in which you can hear two gunshots, followed by the sound of a woman screaming for help. The video was posted by a group called the South L’Derry/Randalstown ACT Initiative. The poster wrote in the caption, “Video of a Republican Gunman firing shots in Londonderry tonight. In a time when Loyalism is seeking to change our community for the betterment of everyone, Republicans are dragging theirs into the gutter.” You can see the video here.

3. Lyra McKee Was a Rising Star in the Journalism World; She Was Named to Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ in Media List in 2016

Lyra McKee was born and raised in Belfast, the capital city of Northern Ireland, according to her bio on her literary agent’s website. She focused on investigative journalism and was especially interested in writing about the causes of conflict in her home country and its legacy.

McKee touched on that interest when she was honored by Forbes in its annual “30 Under 30” list in Europe in 2016. She was 25 years old at the time. McKee’s short bio for the list stated, “McKee’s passion is to dig into topics that others don’t care about. The Belfast-based investigative journalist has crowd-funded money to finance research for her first book about the murder of a Northern Irish politician that dates back more than 30 years.”

According to her Linkedin profile, McKee partnered with multiple publications as a freelance journalist. She explained that her day-job was as an editor for the new site “Mediagazer, which is headquartered in San Francisco.

During the evenings, she wrote for news outlets including the Atlantic, Mosaic Science, BuzzFeed News, and Narratively. McKee added that she also spent her time training other young journalists in newsrooms including the Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Times.

Lyra McKee’s Friends Are Remembering Her in Online Tributes as a Devoted Journalist, a Mentor, a Fierce Activist & a Tremendous Friend

I just received the heartbreaking news that my friend @LyraMcKee was murdered tonight in a terrorist incident in Derry. She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can't imagine life without her, and yet now I must. I'm devastated — Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) April 19, 2019

Tributes to Lyra Mckee describe a passionate young woman who loved her work, who wanted to have a positive impact on her community and was devoted to her loved ones.

Her friend Matthew Hughes wrote that he was devastated and heartbroken over the news of McKee’s murder. “She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can’t imagine life without her, and yet now I must.”

Lyra was an inspiring and devoted journalist who I knew to bring more passion to her work than anyone could have fathomed. My deepest condolences to all her friends and family. It's shocking that she's gone, but of course it was while she was pursuing the truth. https://t.co/iqZnej4Xsh — Ina Fried (@inafried) April 19, 2019

Chief technology correspondent for Axios, Ina Fried, described McKee as an “inspiring and devoted journalist who I knew to bring more passion to her work than anyone could have fathomed. My deepest condolences to all her friends and family. It’s shocking that she’s gone, but of course it was while she was pursuing the truth.”

We are shocked and anguished by reports that our brave and wonderful colleague Lyra McKee has been murdered amid violence in Derry, NI. She has edited Mediagazer since 2011. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. — Gabe Rivera (@gaberivera) April 19, 2019

McKee’s colleague at Mediagazer, Gabe Rivera, wrote, “We are shocked and anguished by reports that our brave and wonderful colleague Lyra McKee has been murdered amid violence in Derry, NI. She has edited Mediagazer since 2011. Our hearts go out to her family and friends.”