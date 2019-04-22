Monya Davis Charged With Murder of Lil Lonnie

Monya Davis, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged with murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of the rapper known as Lil Lonnie.

The news was confirmed on the official Twitter account for the Jackson, Mississippi Police Department. The tweet read, “An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting death that occurred on Montebello Dr. back in late April of 2018. Suspect, Monya Davis-21, is charged with murder. Davis was being held in TX and was extradited on last week.”

Per Jackson PD, a second suspect is also in custody in relation to the same crime, but their identity has not yet been revealed.

Davis’ Arrest Is One of Several ‘Expected’ Additional Arrests to Come, Police Say

Though Jackson police have not released details around the circumstances leading up to Davis’ arrest, they have confirmed that a second suspect is in custody in relation to the slaying of Lil Lonnie, and that “additional arrests are expected.”

The death of Lil Lonnie, whose full name was Lonnie ‘Lil Lonnie’ Taylor, took place last April, specifically on April 29. Davis’ and others’ arrest comes just about a year after the incident in question.

Lonnie Is Most Remembered for His Hit Song ‘Colors’

Lil Lonnie was considered an up-and-coming rap artist at the time of his death. He’s most known for the hit song “Colors”; the music video for the song has since been viewed 11 million times on YouTube.