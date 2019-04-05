Thousands Protest Across the Nation, Demanding Full Release of the Mueller Report [CROWD PHOTOS]

Thousands gathered in hundreds of rallies across the nation, protesting to demand the full release of the Mueller report. The protests were organized in party by MoveOn.org and Rise and Resist. The protests included a rally at the White House and more than 300 other protests around the nation. The protests happened after Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the report. The summary indicated that Mueller found no collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Meanwhile, some members of Mueller’s investigatory team have said that evidence indicating Trump might have sought to impede the investigation was stronger than Barr indicated, NBC News reported. But until Mueller’s report is released, it won’t be known just how accurate the summary was. So thousands gathered, demanding the release of the full report. Here are crowd size photos and details about how many took part in the demonstrations today.

Hundreds Attended a Protest at the White House

Protest at the White House demanding Attorney General Barr #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/oiIh7v7d3j — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 4, 2019

Reports indicate that “hundreds” attended a #ReleasetheReport protest at the White House.

A #ReleaseTheReport rally happening right now outside the White House. Crowd chanting “we demand the truth” pic.twitter.com/FYz2OmSRno — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) April 4, 2019

Here’s a crowd size photo:

And a video panning the crowd is below:

Incredible crowd outside the White House to make clear—the American people must see the full Mueller report! #ReleaseTheReport pic.twitter.com/pY03C2Mv2p — Protect the Investigation (@NoOneIsAboveLaw) April 4, 2019

The crowd looks pretty large in this video:

Paulina Leonovich, who describes herself on Twitter as a field journalist, said the attendance was in the hundreds.

Hundreds rallying outside the White House demanding #ReleaseTheReport ; DC event is one of 300 others taking place across the country #MuellersReport pic.twitter.com/9qTeNMZBeC — Paulina Leonovich (@Polly_evro) April 4, 2019

Here’s another look at the crowd in DC:

Release the report rally outside the White House #ReleaseTheReport pic.twitter.com/gzZaAbXlur — Joe Flood (@joeflood) April 4, 2019

William Barr said in a letter on Friday that he planned to release the report to Congress sometime in mid-April, but it will have redactions. He said the report might be released sooner than that. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee authorized a subpoena for the full, unredacted report.

Today, Sen. Rand Paul blocked a resolution calling for the report’s release to be made public after it cleared the house 420-0, The Hill reported. But Paul didn’t object to the report being made public. He objected to additional findings related to the report not also being made public. Paul wanted Sen. Mark Warner to amend the resolution and also demand the release of information related to the opposition research dossier that was compiled against Trump. The report was the basis for the beginning of the investigation, Paul said, and he wanted full transparency for that report too.

Mueller Protests in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago also saw a significant-sized crowd at the Federal Plaza.

Mueller Report Protests in Texas

Here’s a group gathered at Houston City Hall:

Waco was represented today too.

@maddow even Waco, TX turned out to protest for releasing the Mueller report! pic.twitter.com/F3R72at1ZP — Sylvia Indict already Harrington (@sylviatx) April 4, 2019

#ReleasetheReport Protest in North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina had a sound system set up, musical guests, and speakers.

Here are more photos from Raleigh:

And here’s a photo of a protest in Asheville:

Minnesota Mueller Report Protests

Protesters in the Twin Cities gathered today too.

Here’s another view from Minnesota.

And a video:

One participant said the attendance numbered more than 200:

More than 200 (I counted) people are joining the #ReleaseTheReport rally at the Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nobody is above the law. #stribpol @IndivisibleTeam @maddow https://t.co/8A4KW7nOmN — Karl Bunday 🌊 (@45xiatai) April 4, 2019

New York #ReleasetheReport Protests

In Uthica, New York, 60 people gathered:

One of the largest protests happened in New York City in Times Square, where thousands showed up.

1,000+ NYers and @Need2Impeach volunteers at the #ReleaseTheReport rally in NYC. Join them in making sure Congress knows that Americans deserve to see exactly why Mueller could not exonerate this President ➡️ https://t.co/IRhJykXAQJ pic.twitter.com/MJWvdIa1Oz — Aaron Soriano (@aaroninbrooklyn) April 4, 2019

Fillling the streets in Times Square to demand the Attorney General #ReleaseTheReport! Still a couple hours to get there, New York! pic.twitter.com/QZPg3g8zLF — GetOrganizedBK (@Getorgbk) April 4, 2019

The Times Square group was huge, as you can see in this photo below.

The Times Square event was called March for Truth. It met in Times Square and was followed by a march through Madison Square Park, Gothamist reported.

Plattsburgh, New York was also represented today:

Today's Release the Mueller Report peaceful protest in Plattsburgh, NY

Democracy Dies in Darkness. If there is nothing to hide, why are they hiding it?#ReleaseTheFullMuellerReport #moveon #NobodyisAboveTheLaw pic.twitter.com/H6lXjBdhWL — Michelle Tolosky (@MichelleTolosky) April 4, 2019

Florida Mueller Protests

In St. Petersburg, about 1,000 people showed up downtown.

An eye-catching display was seen in downtown Miami.

And here’s Fort Lauderdale:

Meanwhile in Tallahassee:

Protest for release of Mueller report, Tallahassee, FL https://t.co/tgUb2LT81E — h (@helvegr) April 4, 2019

Georgia Mueller Protests

This video gives an idea of the crowd size in Georgia:

#ReleasetheReport in Vermont

Vermont represented too, despite the cold.

Philadelphia Protests

A protest in Philadelphia took place at Thomas Paine Plaza.

South Carolina’s Mueller Protests

In South Carolina, Beaufort and Lowcountry Indivisible protested outside Congressman Joe Cunningham’s office.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Beaufort and Lowcountry Indivisble are having a protest outside Congressman Joe Cunningham’s office right now. They want the Mueller Report to be released in full. pic.twitter.com/WOxoiZK6ty — Katie Filling Fox 28 (@KatieWTGS) April 4, 2019

Here’s the crowd in Columbia:

New Hampshire’s #ReleasetheReport Protests

More than 60 showed up, lining the edge of the Waltham Common in New Hampshire.

HAPPENING NOW: Over 60 protesters have lined the edge of the Waltham Common in a #ReleaseTheReport Protest calling for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to be made public. pic.twitter.com/Z0ey16s6WW — Kerry Feltner (@KerryFeltner) April 4, 2019

A total of 328 events took place today, MoveOn.org shared.

If you would like to send a message to the Department of Justice asking for the report to be released (including to Barr), you can fill out a letter here.