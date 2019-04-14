Palm Sunday 2019 Quotes & Prayers

Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, which is an event mentioned in each of the four Gospels. Palm Sunday is celebrated through the distribution of palm branches or the branches of other kinds trees that represent the branches that were scattered in front of Christ as he entered Jerusalem.

In some instances, the branches are later burned to create the ashes for the following Ash Wednesday. Here’s a roundup of Palm Sunday quotes and prayers messages to help you celebrate the day.

There are several prayers that can used during Palm Sunday mass or in your own home. One such prayer comes from the website iBelieve, and focuses on celebrating what Jesus Christ endured in the name of God. Read the full prayer below:

Dear God, Thank you for sending your Son and paving the way for our lives to be set free through Jesus’ death on the cross. Thank you for what this day stands for – the beginning of Holy Week, the start of the journey towards the power of the cross, the victory of the Resurrection, and the rich truth that Jesus truly is our King of Kings. We give you praise and honor for your ways are righteous and true. We give you worship for you are holy and just. We will declare that your love stands firm forever. For your lovingkindness endures forever. Thank you that your ways are far greater than our ways, your thoughts far deeper than our thoughts. Thank you that you had a plan to redeem. Thank you that you make all things new. Thank you that your face is towards the righteous, and you hear our prayers, and know our hearts. Help us to stay strong and true to you. Help us not to follow after the voice of the crowds, but to press in close to you, to hear your whispers, and seek after you alone.

A shorter prayer that’s used to open mass on Palm Sunday is found on the website Faith and Worship and recounts a passage from Zechariah.