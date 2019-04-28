Perkins Square Baptist Church Shooting: ‘7 Wounded’

On April 28, a reported shooting took place near Perkins Square Baptist church in Baltimore, Maryland near the 2500 Block Edmondson. More news is forthcoming, however, there are reports of at least seven victims.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton tweeted, “Source who listened to ShotSpotter audio of west side shooting of five or more people happening now: “You can hear an ice cream truck in the background”

Alertpage first tweeted out the news at 5:34 p.m. ET, “Baltimore, Maryland 7 SHOOTING VICTIMS – 2500 BLK EDMONDSON – SEARCHING FOR ADDITIONAL VICTIMS #BREAKING”

A picture near the area shows the church was tweeted with the caption, “On the scene of a reported shooting, with scanner reports indicating as many as seven victims near a Baltimore church on Edmundson Avenue. Police have Edmundson Ave blocked at N. Warwick Ave.”

There is live video from the shooting area, in which streets are blocked off and police are surrounding the area.

