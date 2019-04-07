Sharon Bialek: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 4, President Trump announced that he plans to nominate Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve board. Cain, the former chief of Godfather’s Pizza, was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012. But Cain backed out of the presidential race amid allegations of sexual misconduct and an extra-marital affair.

A woman named Ginger White has said that she and Cain had an on again, off again affair that lasted 13 years. White says that Cain is not fit for a spot on the Federal Reserve. In a statement released by her lawyer, White said, “We need honesty and integrity in those who are appointed to public office. Herman Cain should not be rewarded for his bad behavior. In my opinion, he lacks what should be required for appointment to the Federal Reserve or any public office.”

Another woman, Sharon Bialek, says that Herman Cain groped and propositioned her after she asked him for help getting her job back. At the time, Cain’s campaign denied the allegations and said that Bialek had only made the accusations because she was short of cash.

Bialek has gotten more attention recently since Trump announced his plans to nominate Cain to the Federal Reserve board. Here’s what you need to know about Sharon Bialek:

1. Bialek Says Cain Put His Hand Up Her Skirt, Pulled Her Head Towards His Lap, & Asked If She Wanted a Job

Bialek met Herman Cain in 1997. Cain was the head of the National Restaurant Association at the time. Bialek had just been fired from the National Restaurant Association’s education foundation, where she was a fundraiser. Bialek first came forward with her story in 2011, when Cain was running for the Republican nomination to the White House.

According to Bialek, she approached Cain to ask him for help getting her job back. She says he took her out for a dinner in an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC and then propositioned her while they were alone together in a car. She told the New York Times that Cain put his hand up her skirt, “reached for my genitals” and pulled her head toward his crotch. “I said, ‘What are you doing? You know I have a boyfriend; this isn’t what I came here for, ” Ms. Bialek told the New York Times. She added, “Mr. Cain said, ‘You want a job, right?’ ”

2. Cain Said He Didn’t Even Recognize Bialek When She Came Forward to Accuse Him

Bialek came forward in 2011 to accuse Cain. By that time, at least three other women had accused Cain of sexual misconduct, but Bialek was the first to make the accusation publicly. When Bialek came forward, Cain said that she was lying, calling her accusation “baseless, bogus and false.” Cain also said that when Bialek came forward, he didn’t have any memory of having met her in the past. “I don’t remember this person by name. … When I first saw her” during Bialek’s news conference Monday, “I didn’t even recognize her,” Cain told ABC News.

Cain said that Bialek’s accusations were “absolutely baseless” and insisted that there was no truth to any of his accusers’ allegations.

3. Shortly After She Came Forward to Accuse Cain, Bialek Was in Court for Eviction Proceedings

Bialek was unemployed at the time that she made the allegations against Herman Cain. She was facing eviction from her townhouse in Glenview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Bialek’s lawyer sued her for $7,500 in back rent on the home. In a court appearance in December 2011, Bialek said that her landlord had not served her with legal papers properly; she also said she needed more time to hire a lawyer.

After Bialek came forward to accuse Cain of sexual misconduct, Cain’s campaign said she had made the allegations because she was looking for money. The campaign pointed out that she had filed for bankruptcy twice in the past — once in 1991 and once in 2001. When Bialek came forward, Cain had already made cash settlements to two women who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

In an email to his supporters, Cain wrote, “The fact is that Ms. Bialek has had a long and troubled history, from the courts to personal finances – which may help explain why she has come forward 14 years after an alleged incident with Mr. Cain, powered by celebrity attorney and long term Democrat donor Gloria Allred.”

4. Bialek is a Republican & Described Herself as a ‘Full Time Single Mom’

Bialek issued a statement back in 2011 setting out her allegations against Herman Cain. Bialek, a Republican from a suburb of Chicago, said at the time that she was a “full time single mom.” She said that after her encounter with Cain, she didn’t file charges, but she told her boyfriend at the time what had happened.

Bialek said that she was “shocked” by her encounter with Cain:

“I was very surprised and very shocked,” she wrote in her statement. “I said, “What are you doing? You know I have a boyfriend. That’s not what I came here for.’ Mr. Cain said, ‘You want a job, right?’ I asked him to stop, which he did. I asked him to take me back to my hotel, which he did. Right away.”

5. Bialek’s Ex-Boyfriend Says She Told Him About Her Encounter With Cain at the Time

Zuckerman said that he had paid for Bialek to travel to Washington, DC from her home in Chicago; he said he urged her to meet with Cain to ask for his help in getting her old job back. Cain was the head of the National Restaurant Association, where Bialk had worked. Bialek said that she met with Cain in DC and that he took her out for dinner; she said that when she and Cain were alone in a car, he pushed his hand up her skirt and tried to pull her head down to his crotch.

Bialek never made a formal complaint against Cain and never provided any proof. Zuckerman said that she had told him something about the encounter with Cain, though. “I can confirm when she returned, she was upset,” Zuckerman said in 2011. “She said something had happened, and that Mr. Cain had touched her in an inappropriate manner. She said she handled it and did not want to discuss it further. I respected her. “