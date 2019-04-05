Shawn Souza: Police Officer Charged With Child Rape

Shawn Souza is a Dartmouth, Massachusetts police officer charged with raping one child and indecent assault of another, WCVB reports.

Souza, 37, was arrested on Thursday by a Massachusetts state trooper assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office at the Dartmouth Police Station, the outlet reported.

Souza was charged with rape of a child by force, rape of a child-aggravated by age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 years old by a mandated reporter.

“When we were made aware of the allegation against one of our officers by (Department of Children and Families), we immediately contacted the Bristol County DA, and have cooperated fully with them throughout their investigation,” Police Chief Brian Levesque said in a statement.

Levesque said the incidents did not occur while the officer was on duty.

Souza was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is set to be held Monday.

Levesque said Souza has been placed on paid administartive leave pending the investigation.

Souza has worked for the Dartmouth Police Department since 2008.

“These specious allegations are alleged to have occurred ten years ago involving a family member and a relative,” Souza’s attorney said in a statement. “Mr. Souza has moved on from that relationship.”

Shawn Souza Has Been Placed on Paid Leave Pending The Invetigation

The Dartmouth Police Department said in a statement that Souza “has been placed on administrative leave in light of charges filed today by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office” as is ” consistent with the department’s collective bargaining agreement.”

“His department-issued firearm and badge have been seized as well,” the statement said.

“The Dartmouth Police Department was recently made aware of allegations made against Souza by the Department of Children and Families. The department immediately contacted the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and has cooperated fully with that office’s investigation,” the statement read. “The Dartmouth Police Department has been informed that the allegations against Souza did not occur when he was on-duty.”

Souza Pleaded Not Guilty

Souza’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Friday, MassLive reported.

He is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the need to protect the identity of the alleged victims, the court this morning ordered all reports associated with the case impounded,” The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Therefore no further information about the facts of the case can be disseminated at this time.”

