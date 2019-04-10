SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Time & Live Stream: Watch Online

Today is the anticipated first commercial launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy. The last launch was about a year ago. The launch has already been delayed and had been originally anticipated for earlier this week. SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy will launch the Arabsat-6A satellite from Launch Complex 39Z (LC-39Z) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. You can watch a live stream of the watch in the video above.

As far as what time the launch will happen, the launch window opens at 6:30 p.m. Eastern today (5:35 p.m. Central) and closes at 8:32 p.m. Eastern. A backup launch window will then open on Thursday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. Eastern and close at 8:31 p.m. Eastern.

According to a new tweet by SpaceX, the liftoff is currently targeted for 8 p.m. Eastern, possibly as late as 8:32 p.m. Eastern, which is the time that the launch window closes for today.

Falcon Heavy and Arabsat-6A are vertical on Launch Complex 39A. Currently targeting liftoff at 8:00 p.m. EDT; monitoring upper-level winds that could push us to the end of the window (8:32 p.m. EDT) → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/Vbzbhy6PLz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2019

Here’s another live stream that will show the launch live from five miles away:

And here’s a stream from Fox 10 Phoenix:

Here’s a stream from CBS:

Here’s the schedule for after liftoff. The satellite will be deployed about 34 minutes after liftoff. After booster separation, the two side boosters will attempt to land at SpaceX’s two landing zones at Cape Canaveral Air Force base in Florida. The center core will attempt to land on the droneship in the Atlantic Ocean called “Of Course I Still Love You.”

Some interesting points to note about today’s launch. First, the center core is going to burn 25 seconds longer than it did during the demo last year. And it’s landing at its furthest distance so far.

There also won’t likely be a technical webcast this time, as SpaceX does not seem to be doing those as often anymore. They do show flight animation on a second camera stream, but it typically lacks the telemetry data that people enjoyed on the technical webcast.

According to Elon Musk, this is the first flight for Falcon Heavy Block 5.

First flight for Falcon Heavy Block 5 means there is some risk of failure between 5% to 10% imo. Many good design improvements from Falcon Heavy demo, but the changes are unproven. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2019

Here’s the mission timeline for today, as shared by SpaceX for after the launch. The times are in minutes and seconds after launch.

01:09 Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket)

02:30 Booster engine cutoff (BECO)

02:34 Side boosters separate from center core

02:51 Side boosters begin boostback burn

03:31 Center core engine shutdown/main engine cutoff (MECO)

03:35 Center core and 2nd stage separate

03:42 2nd stage engine starts

04:07 Fairing deployment

06:11 Side boosters begin entry burn

07:00 Center core begins entry burn

07:51 Side booster landings

08:48 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)

09:48 Center core landing

27:34 2nd stage engine restarts

29:00 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2)

34:02 Arabsat-6A satellite deployment

In other words, the satellites will be deployed about 34 minutes after launch. The side booster landings will be about 7:51 after launch and the center core landing will be about 9:48 after launch.