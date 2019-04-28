Rosa, Tales Soares’ Girlfriend Posts Tribute to His Death on Instagram

On April 28, Brazilian supermodel Tales Soares, also known as Tales Cotta, died after collapsing on the catwalk during Sau Paulo’s Fashion Week. He was 26 years old. Following the news of his tragic fall and subsequent death after Soares was quickly rushed at the hospital, his girlfriend Rosa took to Instagram to post a tribute to her suddenly lost love.

Translated to English, she shared the official statement from Sau Paulo Fasion Week which read “SPFW just received the notice of the death of Tales Soares, who had a sudden illness during the OCKSA catwalk. He was promptly attended by the team of events rescuers and then taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not resist. We regret this fatality and offer our sincere condolences to the family. Along with the base agency MGT, we are providing all necessary assistance at this sad moment.”

Soares appeared to trip over the straps of his sandals before falling on the catwalk. Audience members believed it was part of the show until he suffered from what appeared to be epileptic seizure. Rosa’s personal message to Soares was shared via Instagram story. She posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Rest in peace, my love, I’m going to miss you a lot. I love you forever. A person too good for this world.”

Both Rosa and Soares were signed with BSE Management, which put out the following statement, “We emphasize that the model always had exemplary behavior. He was not a newcomer, he has already paraded in other editions of both SPFW and other important fashion events.Tales never presented or complained about health problems. He had a healthy diet (he was a vegetarian), did not use illegal substances and was in full condition to participate in the parade. And we ask for respect at this moment of deep sadness.”



As of press time, the exact cause of death is unknown. A friend of the model, Faelo Ribeiro, said he died doing what he loved. “He has always been very engaged in social causes. He fought for the minorities and taught in a needy community.”

