WATCH: Jamie Dimon Calls Climate Change Protester a ‘Schmuck’

Jamie Dimon of @jpmorgan Chase calling a climate protester a shmuck at the RPA Assembly :/ pic.twitter.com/tznk610t8w — Dee Harvey (@DeeHarvee) April 19, 2019

Jamie Dimon was delivering a keynote address in front of a group of policy makers and business leaders on Friday afternoon when suddenly, a protester spoke up. But Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan, didn’t hesitate before snapping back at the demonstrator. You can see the whole exchange — and the audience’s delighted reaction — right here.

Dimon was speaking to members of the Regional Plan Association, or RPA — a group which focuses on urban renewal and environmental activism in the tri-state region. As Dimon talks about “public space” and parks, a woman’s voice can be heard yelling something in the background. Then a man cuts in.

“Jamie Dimon is partially responsible for the climate change crisis,” the man yells. “Chase Bank is the largest funder of fossil fuels on the planet.”

“How did you get here, schmuck?” Dimon asks, as a security officer leads the protester out of the room. “Are these all RPA members? That’s what I want to know.”

The crowd erupted into laughter and enthusiastic applause.

Indigenous Activists Protested in Front of 44 Chase Branches Earlier This Month, Decrying the Bank’s Record on the Environment

Jamie Dimon has often come under fire from climate change protesters, in spite of his claims to be against President Trump’s position on the environment. The JP Morgan Chase CEO opposed Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change agreement, but some activists say Dimon’s position is hypocritical. In Seattle this month, a group of indigenous activists held protests in front of 44 Chase Bank branches. The activists, some beating on indigenous drums, said they were demonstrating against Chase’s record of investing in fossil fuels and in companies that are not environmentally friendly.

“JP Morgan Chase is the largest funder of fossil fuels in the world, with $196 billion invested in the fossil fuel industry” one protester told local media. “He is overseeing a business, whose business model is completely incompatible with the Paris Agreement. He’s talking out of both side of his mouth and is stunning hypocrisy from Chase. It’s what we’ve seen up until now, which is why we’re here.”