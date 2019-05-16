Adam Semprevivo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Semprevivo is the son of Los Angeles businessman Stephen Semprevivo and was a current junior at Georgetown University.

The Semprevivos are the latest family caught in the college admissions scandal as Stephen Semprevivo paid an admissions consultant $400,000 to get his son, Adam, into Georgetown University.

According to CBS 42, the admissions consultant went on to pay off former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst for pretending Semprevivo’s son was a team recruit. Stephen Semprevivo pled guilty Tuesday, May 7th in a Boston federal court.

Adam Semprevivo, who admitted to Georgetown in 2016, is suing the university to prevent the school from potentially kicking him out.

1. Adam Semprevivo’s Lawsuit Claims Georgetown Deprived Him of Due Process Adam Semprevivo filed a lawsuit against Georgetown University in Washington D.C. federal court, according to USA Today. He argued that the historic Catholic university deprived him of due process and violated procedures during the investigation of his admission. Procedures, he claims, were outlined in Georgetown’s honor system.

Shortly after Semprevivo filed his lawsuit on Wednesday, May 15th, Georgetown informed him that they were intending on expelling him for the school.

According to CBS News, Semprevivo’s lawsuit says Georgetown University is “being disingenuous in its position” in pursuing expulsion.

2. Gordon Ernst, the Coach who Recruited Adam Semprevivo, was Under Investigation in 2017

According to the Georgetown Voice, the university performed an investigation into Ernst in 2017. The results of the investigation led to Georgetown to put Ernst on leave in December 2017 and to his eventual resignation on June 30, 2018.

The Voice claims that the university began the investigation because of the noticeable absence of Ernst’s “recruits” on his team. They wanted to know why they never played once they got to campus.

After Ernst was dismissed from Georgetown University, he was hired as the tennis coach at the University of Rhode Island. At URI, Ernst was indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal. According to a URI spokesman, Georgetown never let URI know about their internal investigation into Ernst.

“Georgetown was unaware of any criminal activity by Gordon Ernst that would have warranted notifying the Justice Department or other employers,” wrote a university spokesperson in an email to the Voice.

3. Adam Semprevivo Tried to Compromise With Georgetown

CBS reports that Semprevivo tried to withdraw from Georgetown, keeping his credit progress intact.

The lawsuit said, Semprevivo offered “to withdraw from the university with his credits intact and no unfavorable notations on his transcript,” but Georgetown refused those terms.

Semprevivo’s lawsuit also requests a jury trial per the one count of breach of contract, per CBS. The lawsuit also wants a jury trial for one count of promissory estoppel – linking to Georgetown’s alleged failure to offer Semprevivo “fair due process,” as well as another count of unjust enrichment.

The count of unjust enrichment stems from the $200,000 tuition costs the Semprevivo family has already paid to the university.

Georgetown released the following statement to CBS News in response:

Applicants to Georgetown affirm that the information and statements contained in their applications are true, correct and complete. Knowingly misrepresenting or falsifying credentials in an application can be cause for rescinding the admission of the student and dismissal from Georgetown. Today, we informed two students of our intent to rescind their admission and dismiss them from Georgetown. Each student case was addressed individually and each student was given multiple opportunities to respond and provide information to the University.

The university has not confirmed that one of the students mentioned in the statement was Semprevivo.

4. Adam Semprevivo Maintained an Above 3.0 Grade Point Average While at Georgetown

According to USA Today, the lawsuit says Semprevivo maintained a 3.18 grade point average during his time at the Jesuit university.

Semprevivo also held a 4.067-grade point average in high school scoring a 1980 on the SAT – all of which are within Georgetown’s academic standards.

The lawsuit also claims that Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the college admissions scandal, signed Georgetown’s application on behalf of Semprevivo. It also says Semprevivo was under the impression Ernst merely gave Semprevivo a recommendation to get into the school, not pulling all the strings for him to get in.

The lawsuit said this impression was given by Singer.

5. Adam Semprevivo was Actually a Basketball Player

Semprevivo’s lawsuit claims that he made a distinction in his transcript that he was a basketball player, making no mention of his involvement in the sport of tennis.

USA Today says that the lawsuit claims, the “application filled out by Singer” emphasizes tennis credentials. A big takeaway from this characteristic of the case is that the lawsuit alleges Georgetown made no effort to inquire about the “obvious inconsistency.”

“Despite the fact that these misrepresentations could have been easily verified and debunked before Georgetown formally admitted Semprevivo in April 2016, no one at Georgetown did so,” the suit says.