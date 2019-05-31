California Fires Map: List of Fires Near Me in Los Angeles & More

It’s fire season again, but thankfully the fires aren’t too bad in California at this time. If you’re seeing smoke in the northern parts of the state, it may be due to fires in Canada that have grown substantially. There’s also a building fire in Los Angeles that officials are trying to put out. Read on for more details about the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name.

Interactive Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for May 31, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order, except the Los Angeles fire which is listed first.

Los Angeles Fire

A fire in Los Angeles has recently started and is getting attention because of all the smoke. It’s a structure fire in the downtown area, not a wildfire.

The fire is at a commercial building in south Los Angeles on the 3100 block of Main Street. It broke out around 8:53 a.m. on May 31, ABC 7 reported. Heavy smoke has spread to nearby areas.

Breaking News Major Fire at 31st and Main. Building full of textiles stacked floor to ceiling. 100+ LAFD on scene getting on top of situation with 8 heavy water streams .No injuries reported. @KNX1070 I pic.twitter.com/dUMXRhkQjC — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) May 31, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

66 Fire

The 66 Fire is off Avenue 66 in Thermal in Riverside County. It’s 77 acres. No evacuations have been issued. It was first reported on May 29 and is now 75 percent contained as of May 30 at 8:15 p.m. Forward progression has been stopped.

Belmont Fire

#BelmontIC Forward spread of the fire has been stopped. Several engines being released, 5 to remain at scene working through the night. pic.twitter.com/FTZHX39N0s — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 30, 2019

This fire is 835 acres and 90 percent contained.

#BelmontFire off Belmont & Costa Mesa Rd, California Valley in San Luis Obispo County is 835 acres and 90% contained. https://t.co/aM4tjD31jO pic.twitter.com/s7WiRLYDuM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 31, 2019

It’s located off Belmont and Costa Mesa Road in California Valley, San Luis Obispo County.

Bluff Mesa Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Diversion Fire

This fire is near the intersection of Highway 95 and 2nd Avenue in Blythe in Riverside County. It’s 45 acres as of May 30 at 3:30 p.m. The fire is 0 percent contained and no evacuations have been issued.

Hill Fire

The Hill Fire is off South Hills Road, north of Orange Cove in Fresno County. It’s 120 acres and 75 percent contained.

Kern River Ranger District Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Shasta Trinity Prescribed Fire

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Thomas Mountain Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

This is a developing story.