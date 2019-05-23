Darryl & Glorylan Ewing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Since both of their Facebook pages are public, recent vacation photos of Jacksonville, Florida child care center owners Darryl and Glorylan Ewing are filling up with messages from angry Facebook users.

Wednesday, with temperatures in Jacksonville reaching into the low 90s, a four-month-old infant was left inside the couple’s day care van for nearly five hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When discovered, the baby, named Brooklyn, was unresponsive. She was rushed to a hospital and later, pronounced dead, police said. Homicide detectives responded.

Darryl Ewing, 56, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. Ewing is being held on a $75,000 bond in the Duval County Jail.

Wife Glorylan Ewing was arrested and charged with child abuse in 2017. She entered into a diversion program which allowed for charges to be dropped. She works at the center she and her husband own. As of early Thursday, it wasn’t clear if she was at the facility when the infant was found dead in her van.

The couple own Ewing’s Love and Hope Daycare Center, at least that’s the name of the facility per police. The couple refer to it as Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool & Academy. There’s no access to the facility’s website.

Ewing’s Love & Hope’s social media is also peppered with comments from enraged users.

The sheriff said the case investigation is “active and ongoing” and additional charges are not ruled out.

1. Baby Brooklyn, 4 Months, Was Trapped in the Van For Nearly 5 Hours. It Was 92 Degrees in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Inside a Vehicle, Temperatures Would Soar to 130 Degrees & Higher

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department, Wednesday morning, driving the facility’s multi-passenger van, Ewing picked up a number of children, including siblings, one of whom was the four-month-old. Ewing arrived at the day care and the children were logged in. That was at 8:25 a.m. Four and a half hours later, the baby’s mother called about aftercare and staff noted he infant was not logged in, went to the van and saw inside, strapped into her car seat in the back row, the baby.

The high reported Wednesday in Jacksonville was 92 degrees. Research has shown that temperatures inside a vehicle, even with windows “cracked,” increase 40 degrees within the first hour. So, if it’s 92 degrees outside, it could reach 132 degrees inside.

#JSO Homicide Unit is on scene at a daycare in the 5800 block of Lenox Avenue in reference to a deceased infant that was left in a van. Media will be addressed at 3:15 p.m. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 22, 2019

First responders from Jacksonville fire and rescue tried to resuscitate the baby but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m., the JSO said.

2. With Brooklyn Inside, Ewing Allegedly Parked the Van. The Infant Wasn’t Missed Until Her Mother Called About Scheduling

The sheriff’s department wrote that during “preliminary investigative efforts, which included interviews of other daycare center employees that were present, revealed the victim, along with other children, were picked up at their homes earlier this morning and transported to the daycare in a van which belongs to the daycare.”

“The suspect, Darryl Ewing, was the sole driver of the van the entire time. No other employees were on the transport van during the transit to the center. The van arrived at the daycare at approximately 8:25 a.m. and the children were offloaded and taken into the center. The suspect parked the van in front of the daycare and left the vehicle unattended with the victim still strapped in her car seat in the third row of the van.”

The sheriff wrote that after investigation, it learned that suspect Ewing was responsible for keeping a “separate driver’s log documenting all children that are placed onto the van” and is a different log than the sign-in log, one signed by parents. Detectives checked the log and found that Ewing “logged in two of the victim’s siblings but not the victim.”

The JOS said based on interviews of other employees, it’s the “van driver’s responsibility to check and make sure children are offloaded from the van at the daycare center.”

Ewing refused to speak With detectives, was charged and is being held on $75,000 bond>

The JSO said Ewing “failed to provide the victim with the necessary supervision and provide services to protect the victim’s physical health, all which was essential to the victim’s well-being and contributed to the death of the victim.”

“It was determined the suspect’s actions (and lack thereof) The suspect was transported to the police station to be interviewed. The suspect refused to talk with detectives.”

According to his Facebook, Ewing is the “Human Resources Manager at Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool & Academy, Inc.” He also operates a tax service, worked at UPS, SunTrust Bank and Bank of America. From Huntsville, Alabama, he said he studied mechanical engineering at The University of Alabama.

He often posts uplifting content on his social media page and includes many photos of he and his wife. And also posts myriad images from the day care facility.

3. Brooklyn’s Mother Says Doctors & Nurses Did Everything to Save Her Daughter. Grieving & Her Family Devastated, She ‘Humbly’ Asks For Help to Bury Her Baby

In a heart-wrenching message, baby Brooklyn’s mother asks for help on GoFundMe.

“Hello everyone, I’m Lancia, the mother of beautiful 4 month-old Baby Brooklyn. Her life was abruptly ended after she was left in a child care van for hours. The team of doctors and nurses did everything in their power to save my beautiful baby girl but she couldn’t be revived. The tragedy has left our city outraged and full of sorrow. My family is in shambles and with so many unanswered questions. I come to you all today as humble and as, most importantly a grieving mother, and ask for your help in helping laying my babygirl to rest.”

Within a few hours, more than 150 people had donated what they could. At the time this was published, $4,000 had been raised.

“My prayers go out to you. So sorry this tragedy happened. May God wrap his arms around y’all.”

4. Florida Department of Children & Families Has Shut Down Center & Said the Ewing’s Weren’t Authorized to Transport Children. People Are Furious

It appears that the van was newly purchased or licensed, per ‘congrats’ comments on Glorylan’s pictures posted in March.

It was reported that the Florida Department of Children and Families said the Ewing’s facility “did not notify DCF that they were transporting children. Therefore, transportation standards were not being monitored.”

The agency said it was “issuing an emergency suspension order to cease operations of the daycare facility.”

Agency officials released a statement to local media.

“Every day, parents entrust child care providers with their most precious gifts. Tragically, today a family has just been notified of the gut-wrenching loss of their precious baby girl. DCF immediately opened a joint child death and child care licensing investigation in coordination with law enforcement. We will continue to support this family as they mourn the loss of their baby girl. DCF announced that it opened a joint child death and child care licensing investigation in coordination with law enforcement.”

A positive review of Hope & Love from 2017 and one from earlier this year were overshadowed by the flood of new, and very negative, reviews and even a criminal allegation, shared the center’s Facebook page.

“They are all responsible, van driver, office manager for no head count, teacher for not noticing or asking if the child showed up this morning?? Head counts, diaper logs, feeding logs. I just don’t understand how the fu*k no-one noticed…”

5. Glorylan Ewing Was Charged With Child Abuse in 2017, Entered a Diversion Program & Charges Were Dropped

According to the sheriff and local media reports, in 2017, Glorylan Ewing, 51, was arrested at the daycare center charged with child abuse.

First Coast News reported that on Dec. 28, 2017, she was arrested at the facility and charged with child abuse.

She was charged with child abuse after she was “accused by a parent that she had beaten two of the parent’s children, showing pictures of welts on one of their legs. The parent told JSO his children told him Ewing used an extension cord to hit them because they did not clean the kitchen well enough.” Police saw injures on the kid’s legs and the father confirmed the story. The report said police “observed welts on both of their legs, saying ‘the skin was broken where the extension cord struck.'”

A few days before her arrest, she’d posted this on Facebook about caring for children.

Court records examined by First Coast show Ewing entered a “pre-trial intervention program that allowed the charges to be dropped in March 2019.”

It’s not clear how that affected her standing with DCF as owner of a day care and day care worker.

According to her Facebook, Glorylan Ewing currently works at the center. It reads she studied at Florida State College at Jacksonville.