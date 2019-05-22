Doug McLeod: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Doug McLeod is a Mississippi state representative who allegedly punched his wife in the face when she didn’t undress fast enough to have sex. McLeod was arrested on Saturday and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Now, the Mississippi House speaker has called McLeod’s apparent behavior “unacceptable,” and is calling for McLeod’s resignation. In a statement, Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said, “I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true. These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”

1. Police Say McLeod Punched His Wife in the Nose, Bloodying Her Face

According to a police report obtained by The Sun Herald, police arrived at the McLeod home on Saturday evening, and determined that McLeod had punched his wife in the face when she didn’t undress quickly enough to have sex.

Per the police report, authorities found McLeod to be visibly drunk when they arrived, and they found blood on the couple’s bedroom floor and bed sheets. McLeod reportedly said, “Are you kidding me?,” when authorities told him they were there for a domestic dispute call.

The police report that McLeod’s wife told authorities her husband was drunk and “just snapped,” though she later agreed to have her daughter take her to the hospital to get her injuries checked out.

2. Other People Were at the House at the Time of the Incident, According to the Police Report

Per the police report, at least two other women were at the McLeod house, though their relation to the McLeods is unknown. One of those women told authorities that McLeod’s wife came running into her room with a bloody face earlier that evening, and that when McLeod tried to get into the room where they were, he said he’d “kill her (expletive) dog.”

Per The Clarion Ledger, police noted McLeod’s apparent intoxication within the investigative report, writing that “Mr. McLeod had slurred speech and walked slow in a zigzag pattern.”

3. McLeod Is Married With Three Children

McLeod is married and has three children. At least one of his children, a daughter, was present at the time of the apparent incident.

According to Ballotpedia, McLeod is a Presbyterian, and the owner of McLeod Tire and Automotive Company.

4. McLeod Has Been a State Rep Since 2012

McLeod has been a state representative for the state of Mississippi since 2012. A Republican, he serves the 107th District, and was set to run unopposed for re-election this August.

Now, given the calls for him to resign, his political future is unclear.

According to Ballotpedia, McLeod has sponsored a handful of bills during his time as a state representative. Some of these bills are related to resolutions that “commend the public life” of various officials; others have to do with the regulation of school athletics, as well as hospice care. You can read his full list of sponsored resolutions at Ballotpedia.

5. Many Have Condemned McLeod’s Apparent Actions

Following news of his arrest, many politicians and citizens alike have condemned McLeod’s apparent behavior.

In addition to Gunn’s call for McLeod to resign, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant’s office issued a statement: “Governor Bryant believes that acts of abuse of any kind are reprehensible. He trusts local authorities to look into and thoroughly investigate this matter.”