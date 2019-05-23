Frederick Pohl: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Frederick M. Pohl Jr. is a 40-year-old Disney World employee who is accused of trying to entice a child for sex, federal authorities say. Pohl also sent nude photos to an undercover agent who he believed was a father and 8-year-old girl while trying to arrange a “sexual encounter” with the girl at a hotel.

Fred Pohl was arrested May 21 at an Orlando hotel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a press release. Pohl, of Clermont, Florida, was charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor. Pohl, who is already a felon, worked at Magic Kingdom.

“This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta. Anyone with additional information should contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2ICE (347-2423),” prosecutors said.

Disney has not issued a statement about the arrest and Pohl’s employment status with the amusement park company was not immediately known. It is also not known if Pohl has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Here’s what you need to know about Fred Pohl:

1. Frederick Pohl Was Arrested With Condoms & a Pink Child-Sized Dress, Authorities Say

Frederick Pohl engaged in a “series of online chat communications to arrange a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Pohl believed he was chatting with the child and her father, but he was actually communicating with an undercover federal agent. Pohl sent explicit photos of himself and arranged to meet with the child at an Orlando hotel.”

Prosecutors added, “When Pohl arrived at the hotel, he was arrested. Pohl was found to be in possession of condoms and a child-sized pink dress.”

The disturbing complaint, written by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent David Alley, includes excerpts of the online conversations Pohl is accused of having with the undercover agent. The conversations include graphic descriptions of sex acts Pohl told the agent he would like to engage in with a young girl.

Pohl was chatting with the undercover agent on mIRC, an Internet Relay Chat service, according to the complaint. The agent was contacted by Pohl, who was using the name Mike, in the chats, according to the complaint. The agent was using a name that signified he was a father with a daughter. Pohl told the agent, “i like young girls,” according to the complaint.

According to court documents, Pohl then began emailing with the undercover agent to “regarding his travel to Detroit to sexually assault an eight-year-old female.” He also asked to talk to the man’s daughter and told the agent “this is the youngest I have had.” He said the youngest previously was 15. Prosecutors have not said if they have evidence Pohl previously sexually assaulted a teen girl.

According to the complaint, Pohl also asked the agent to sexually assault his own daughter and tell him about it. And he wanted the agent to watch him while he sexually assaulted the girl during their meeting. The complaint also includes sexually explicit chats Pohl had with the agent while the agent was posing as an 8-year-old girl.

Pohl also sent the undercover agent nude photos and asked him to show them to his “daughter” and then to tell him what she said about the pictures. The planned trip to Michigan was canceled because Pohl said he was in a car accident. Pohl then suggested that the man and his daughter should come to Florida to meet him, and the undercover agent agreed, telling him that he and his “daughter” would come to Orlando and they could meet at a hotel.

Investigators tracked down Pohl’s identity by subpoenaing his email provider, AOL, and finding his IP address. His internet service provider, Chater, then provided his name and other personal information. On May 20, the undercover agent spoke with Pohl, “regarding meeting an Orlando, Florida, area hotel for the purpose of Pohl sexually assaulting (the agent’s) minor daughter. (The agent) stated that he would be staying at the Days Inn. … Pohl agreed to meet the (agent) on May 21, 2019, at this location.”

Pohl told the agent he bought condoms and then was going to look for a bikini to bring. But he couldn’t find a bikini so he brought a “pretty pink dress with hearts on it.” At 11 a.m. on May 21, Pohl arrived at the Days Inn and was detained by agents. According to the complaint, Pohl admitted he was “Mike” and had been talking to the undercover agent online. Pohl also admitted to sending nude photos to the agent and to traveling to the hotel with the intent to sexually assault an 8-year-old girl. Pohl said he would spend about three hours a day chatting online with adults about sex with children and with users he believed to be minors about sex. Pohl also admitted to sending and receiving child pornography, according to the complaint.

You can read the full affidavit below [WARNING — GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]:

2. He Was Previously Convicted of Fraud & Felony Grand Theft & Was Previously Investigated for Attempted Expolitation of Minor Children in 2007

According to court documents, Frederick Pohl has previous convictions in Florida. In April 2004, he was convicted of check fraud and sentenced to probation. In December 2004, Pohl was convicted of grand theft, a felony, and again sentenced to probation. He spent time in jail in 2006 when his probation was revoked,d according to court documents. His probation violation came after he was convicted of an infraction for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor.

Pohl was also previously investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, according to the complaint. In October 2007, a Vancouver Police Department detective was chatting online while undercover and posing as a 13-year-old Canadian girl, according to the complaint. Pohl tried to set up a meeting with the girl and also attempted to send her apparent child pornography, according to HSI records. He also later successfully sent child pornography to the agent via Yahoo Messenger, according to court documents.

It is not clear why Pohl was not arrested in connection to that investigation.

Disney has not commented on whether the company was aware of Pohl’s prior convictions and the previous investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

3. Pohl Has Worked at Magic Kingdom in Tomorrowland & Fantasyland Since 2010 & Part of His Job Was to Secure Lap Bars for Riders

Fred Pohl has worked at Disney World at the Magic Kingdom Park in Tomorrowland and Fantasyland since 2010, according to his Facebook page. Pohl’s parents have both also worked at the Orlando theme park. Pohl’s Facebook page includes photos of Disney characters and attractions and photos of Pohl at the park.

According to the criminal complaint, Pohl talked about his job at Disney World with agents after his arrest. Pohl said, ” part of his duties are to secure patron’s lap bars if they appear unsecure.”

4. He Is a Pennsylvania Native & Studied Criminal Justice at Everest University in Florida

Fred Pohl is a Pennsylvania native, according to his Facebook page. He graduated from Bensalem Township High School in 1997. He also attended Bucks County Technical Schoool.

Pohl has lived with his parents in Florida for several years. He studied criminal justice at Everest University in Lutz, Florida, according to his Facebook page.

5. Pohl Remains in Federal Custody & Faces Up to Life in Prison if Convicted

Frederick Pohl remains in federal custody after waiving his right to a detention hearing during his first court appearance on May 22. Pohl faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the press release. “A criminal complaint is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.”

