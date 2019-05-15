Helicopter Crash on the Hudson River in New York City

A helicopter had a crash landing on the Hudson River close to 12th avenue and 34th street in Midtown Manhattan on the afternoon of May 15. The pilot was the only person on-board at the time of the landing, he exited the helicopter and according to scanner traffic, he is uninjured. The pilot’s identity has not been made public. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

The Helicopter Was Operated by Blade, the Uber of the Skies

Flew @flybladenow from JFK to Manhattan today on their BladeJFK service. What a fantastic experience. 5 minutes to the city for only 195USD pic.twitter.com/VEZ9fozpTu — Dominicus (@HKTBlog_Dom) April 23, 2019

The helicopter was operated by Blade chopper service. Blade typically operates a shuttle service between Manhattan and the surrounding airports. The service charges $195 per seat for travel to JFK, Newark and LaGuardia. A May 2019 Bloomberg feature on Blade described the company as targeting the Uber Black market. The company was founded by Rob Wiesenthal and Steve Martocci in 2014.

There Were 2 Non-Life Threatening Injuries at the Scene

#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported on scene of a helicopter crash into the Hudson River – the pilot and one person on land injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/6lH4fuO3Lm — FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2019

According to the New York City Fire Department, there are no injuries as a result of the crash. The FDNY later amended their report to say that there were two “non-life threatening” injuries at the scene. One of those was the pilot, the other was a heliport worker who was hurt by debris.

Scanner traffic indicates that the chopper fell just short of a landing pad on West 30th street. That same scanner traffic says that the helicopter has been secured. Live video from the scene shows the helicopter being tied to a bulkhead.

#BREAKING Helicopter down in #Hudson River at 30th St and West Side Highway pic.twitter.com/V4GIzLeG7j — New York Media Boat (@NYmediaBoat) May 15, 2019

The NYPD’s Manhattan South Division has asked persons to avoid the area around 30th street and the West Side Highway as that is where the rescue is taking place. The New York Daily News reports that FDNY divers could be seen entering the water at the scene.

The Crash Occurred in the Same Are Were Chester Sullenberger Successfully Landed His U.S. Airways Plane in November 2009

The crash occurred close to where Chester “Sully” Sullenberger successfully crashlanded his U.S. Airways flight in November 2009, saving the lives of all 155 persons on board.

MANHATTAN: BREAKING: Blade Helicopter crash-lands in the East River in NYC. Rescue underway. pic.twitter.com/nGU1m4Gnb5 — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) May 15, 2019

