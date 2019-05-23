Lt. Kaylie Ludwig: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Navy i.d.'s USS Arlington sailor as Lt. Kaylie Ludwig who was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased aboard the USS Arlington on Tuesday while the ship was in Rota, Spain for a regularly scheduled port visit. NCIS is investigating. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yu95CacTsU — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) May 23, 2019

The Navy has identified Lieutenant Kaylie Ludwig as the sailor who died aboard the USS Arlington on Tuesday, May 21. Ludwig was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead while the ship was stationed in Rota, Spain as part of a regular port visit. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the cause of death.

Here’s what you need to know about Lieutenant Kaylie Ludwig:

1. She Was a Medical Officer Who Joined the Navy in 2013

Lt. Kaylie Ludwig, a medical corps officer, was found unresponsive on Monday and pronounced dead aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington, U.S. Sixth Fleet spokesman Kyle Raines said in a statement. https://t.co/RrjJQLPp4W — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) May 23, 2019

Kaylie Ludwig was a Medical Corps officer who joined the Navy in 2013. She was first assigned to serve on the USS Arlington, whose home port is Norfolk, Virginia, in 2018.

Stars & Stripes reports that Ludwig was discovered unresponsive aboard the USS Arlington on Monday, May 20 and was later pronounced death. The Navy identified her on Thursday, May 23. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and NCIS is investigating.

2. She Was Originally from Illinois & Attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine

Success!! Our very own, Kaylie Ludwig, successfully sticks Dr. Lin @studypathology at the phlebotomy workshop today! pic.twitter.com/FXVv65Mm3S — UIC Medicine College (@OSAadvisor) June 19, 2015

A photograph from February 2019 shows Lt Ludwig along with another Naval officer aboard the USS Arlington. The caption describes Ludwig as being from Illinois.

The site Doximity, which provides information about medical professionals, says that Ludwig studied at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and went on to do a residency at the same college. An old posting from the University of Illinois lists Ludwig as a member of the pediatric interest group. Ludwig joined the Navy in 2013 and was assigned to serve on the USS Arlington in 2018.

3. She Was 28 Years Old When She Passed Away from Unknown Causes

#breaking @USNavy officials identify the sailor found dead on the Norfolk-based USS Arlington as Lt. Kaylie Ludwig. She was a medical corps officer who had been serving since 2013. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/q0xhGSoupF — David Craft (@CraftyWavy) May 23, 2019

According to the site mylife.com, Kaylie Ludwig was born on June 1, 1991. She is described as married. Ludwig was a medical corps officer in the Navy and had been stationed aboard the USS Arlington. She was discovered unresponsive on May 21 and pronounced dead soon after. NCIS is investigating her death.

4. Her Ship, the USS Arlington, Has Been Supporting Troops in Europe & Africa

The USS Arlington’s home port is Norfolk, Virginia. According to Stars and Stripes, The USS Arlington has been abroad, conducting naval operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. The ship was stationed in Rota, Spain was Lieutenant Kaylie Ludwig was discovered unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

5. She Worked at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia

Kalie Ludwig was stationed to the USS Arlington in 2018. Listings on WebMD, Vitals, and other patient information sites describe her as a doctor who worked at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. Ludwig was a Medical Corps officer who joined the Navy in 2013 and attained the rank of Lieutenant. Her specialty is described as “military health care provider.”

Ludwig was found unresponsive aboard her ship, the USS Arlington, on May 21 and was pronounced dead. The Navy identified her and released her name on May 23.