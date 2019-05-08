Kendrick Castillo: Tribute to Highlands Ranch Teen

#Kendrickcastillo el jovencito que murió como un héroe, se enfrentó a los pistoleros de #STEMshooting en #HighlandsRanch buscando salvar la vida de sus compañeros .. Dios lo tenga en su gloria 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/V6DFiNzt8R — maria paula ochoa (@ochoamariapaula) May 8, 2019

Kendrick Castillo was named as the student who died in the STEM Highlands Ranch school shooting on Tuesday, May 7 – a tragedy that has struck the Colorado community very hard.

Castillo, 18, was one of nine students injured after shots were fired inside the K-12 STEM school in Douglas County, Colorado. Although the Sheriff’s Office had not yet named him, sadly, his father confirmed that Kendrick Castillo was the student who died to NBC News. The family declined an interview.

Kendrick Castillo is a hero, pray for his family. — Aiden (@aideng_23) May 8, 2019

In circumstances that bring to mind Riley Howell, the University of North Carolina-Charlotte student who protected others and gave his life in a campus school shooting, early accounts began to emerge in the hours after the Highlands Ranch shooting that demonstrated Kendrick Castillo may have also died a hero. Authorities had not confirmed the details of his death. However, a Telemundo correspondent reported that Castillo “died as a hero, faced the gunmen…seeking to save the lives of his companions.” A woman wrote on Twitter that Castillo was among students who saved her daughter’s life.

This is Kendrick Castillo. Today during the shooting at STEM Highlands Ranch, he tackled one of the shooters and was shot. He went to the hospital where he tragically passed away. He saved the lives of many other students. He deserves to be remembered as a hero. Know his name. pic.twitter.com/8ubHii6pdp — Kira (@cheap__queen) May 8, 2019

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death on Tuesday evening in a tweet, which read, “It is with extreme sadness that we can confirm that 1 student at the STEM School was killed in today’s # stemshooting incident. The immediate family has been notified.” Douglas County Coroner Jill Romann said the deceased student was 18-year-old male.

Kendrick Castillo Saved Other Students’ Lives, Reports Say

Reports immediately began to circulate on social media that Kendrick Castillo died a hero. “He and his classmate saved my daughter’s life today,” a woman who goes by the name Suz Perc wrote on Twitter, referring to Kendrick Castillo. “Both amazing hero’s (sic), their bravery stopped more senseless tragedy. My daughter is home safe because of his sacrifice. True hero’s.”

Kendrick Castillo is who we all strive to be. I could never be as courageous as that young man,Who engaged the STEM shooters and lost his life trying too protect his fellow classmates. The word hero doesnt even do him justice. R.I.P young man 😢🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Melanin Chronicles (@MelaninChronic2) May 8, 2019

At least one other heroic student, Brendan Bialy, is credited with tackling one of the two gunmen (it’s not clear which one), a family attorney says. His father told The New York Times that “his son told him that two students entered the classroom and one pulled a gun out of a guitar case.” That matches an account provided to Denver7 by another parent.

The elder Bialy also told the Times that “his son and two friends tried to tackle the gunman but one of the boys was shot in the chest.” Brendan Bialy was not shot. It was not immediately clear whether Kendrick Castillo was among that group.

The attorney for Brendan Bialy’s family sent me this message about the actions Brendan, a student, took during the #STEMshooting today. He says it is well known to authorities that Brendan helped tackle the shooters. #9News pic.twitter.com/0VW4aIsYlF — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) May 8, 2019

The sheriff, Tony Spurlock, described in a news conference how the shooters allegedly went “deep” into the school, opening fire on students in classrooms inside the high school, killing one classmate and leaving others in critical condition. One was wielding a handgun, according to Spurlock. The Highlands Ranch STEM school shooting occurred within 10 miles of Columbine.

According to a presser given by Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock following the tragic event, the two suspects in custody were both students at the school. One is a juvenile male, the other is an adult male. Spurlock said that officers engaged the suspects and took them into custody.

There have also been reports that other students took down one of the apparent gunmen, but that has not been confirmed by authorities. “This is something that no one wants to have happen in their community,” Spurlock said.

Of the eight students who were reported to be injured in the shooting, here is what was known: at least one was taken to the Children’s Hospital Colorado South Campus and reported to be in good condition, and at least five were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital (four of them reported to be in serious condition, one reported to be in fair condition). Two other victims were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center; their conditions were not known. However, the sheriff also said some were in critical condition.

No staff or officers were reported injured in the incident, per the Sheriff’s Office.

The Suspects Opened Fire in ‘Classrooms,’ According to Spurlock; at Least One Weapon Was Identified to Be a Handgun

#DEVELOPING: Students shiver in cold spring rain as they load up outside K-12 STEM School in Highlands Ranch. Eight students injured in school shooting. Two suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/7TNFXRmpXY — Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) May 7, 2019

According to Spurlock during the news conference, the school employs private security but does not have a school resource officer. He confirmed that the suspects, who are both students of the school, opened fire in “classrooms,” though there were conflicting reports regarding whether they first opened fire in the middle school or the high school.

Spurlock confirmed that one of the weapons used was a handgun; however, it’s not clear if that was the only weapon. Spurlock also didn’t say how many shots were fired in total.

