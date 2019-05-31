Liam Booth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Liam Booth is the personal security chief for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. A recent report in Business Insider claims that Booth has been accused of sexual harassment and has been accused of making racist and homophobic comments. A spokesman for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said that Booth has been placed on administrative leave. The spokesman did not address the details of the charges against Booth. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Booth Is Accused of Groping Staff Members & Offering to Feed them ‘Something Raw’

Zuckerberg’s personal head of security Liam Booth reportedly accused of sexual harassment, making racist remarks https://t.co/hcYsuBawqM — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 30, 2019

Business Insider said it had obtained legal letters written by two members of Zuckerberg’s staff, accusing Booth of harassment. The letters allegedly said that Booth had groped one household staffer, along with another, unnamed person, while they were all participating in an event at a sushi restaurant back in July 2018. “I’ll feed you something raw,” Booth allegedly told the household staffer, while grabbing his own crotch.

The same staffer said he also saw Booth slap another man’s crotch and grope his butt, and then ask him, “Are you still hungry?”

Booth’s two accusers say they complained to Zuckerberg aide Brian Mosteller several times. But, they say, Mosteller did nothing about their complaints.

2. Booth Is Accused of Making Racist Remarks About Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg’s Wife

SCOOP: Two of Mark Zuckerberg’s former staffers have accused the Facebook CEO’s personal security chief of sexual harassment, homophobia, racism, and other serious misconduct. (With @Jake_Kanter)https://t.co/5mL5gX43FR — Rob Price (@robaeprice) May 30, 2019

Booth allegedly claimed that Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, was incapable of driving because she was a “woman and Asian” and, he said, had “no peripheral vision.” Booth, the head of personal security for Mark Zuckerberg, has been placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for Zuckerberg. The spokesperson did not provide any details about the charges against Booth, and it was not clear whether Booth was being investigated by Zuckerberg.

3. Booth Allegedly Said White Lives Matter More Than Black Lives

Liam Booth, a former Secret Service agent for Obama who now runs Zuckerberg’s private security, is alleged to have made racist remarks about Priscilla Chan and groped a household staffer. Another key aide is alleged to have failed to take action after complaints were raised. pic.twitter.com/aGr1a0YJPu — Rob Price (@robaeprice) May 30, 2019

Booth is accused of making a number of racist and homophobic remarks while on the job as the head of personal security for Zuckerberg. He allegedly said he “didn’t trust Black people” and added that “white lives matter more than Black lives.” Booth allegedly said that the Black Lives Matter movement is an example of “reverse racism” and bragged that he was doing his best to undermine Priscilla Chan’s “diversity hiring” policy.

Booth is accused of calling a transgender staffer an “it” rather than using that staffer’s preferred pronoun.

Booth is also accused of groping staff members and making racist remarks about Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg’s wife. He has been placed on administrative leave.

4. Booth Is a Former Secret Service Agent

According to his LinkedIn page, Booth is a former Secret Service agent who helped develop protocols for safeguarding the president of the United States while abroad. He also writes that he was involved in creating a new training program for Secret Service agent. The LinkedIn page reads, in part,

“With the United States Secret Service, I developed and implemented an unprecedented and sustainable training cycle program for all field office personnel to maintain and update the foundational skills associated with being a Secret Service agent. I co-authored the Congressional Briefing Book regarding current trends throughout the world concerning counterfeit operations. I also developed, managed, and supervised the overall planning, coordination, and implementation of a comprehensive security plan for the protection of the president of the United States during domestic and international travel.”

5. Booth Has Been Working for Zuckerberg Since 2017 & High-Level Staff Reportedly Ignored Complaints Against Him

Booth serves as the Chief Security Officer for Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. He started out in the position in October 2017. Booth is currently on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for Zuckerberg. A report in Business Insider charges that Booth sexually harassed members of the staff and made racist comments about Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg’s wife. The report says that Booth also made racist comments about black people and made homophobic comments.

In letters obtained by Business Insider, staffers charge that they repeatedly complained about Booth’s behavior to Brian Mosteller, a high level Zuckerberg aide. But they said that Mosteller did not take any action about their complaints.