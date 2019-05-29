Mariam Coulibaly: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mariam Coulibaly, 31, is an exotic dancer from Miami, Florida who struck and killed 3 teenagers at a North Miami bus stop in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 25. She was allegedly driving 60 miles per hour when she struck the three victims Gedeon Desir, 13, Lens Desir, 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, who were all killed on impact.

Mariam Coulibaly is currently in the intensive care unit at Aventura Hospital recovering from her injuries. “I came from a blackout. When I woke up I didn’t even know that I hurt people,” Coulibaly told the Miami Herald from her hospital bed, “I shattered my chest. I had surgery on my stomach; shattered my hip.”

Officer Natalie Buissereth told Buzzfeed News that Coulibaly “jumped the curb or rode onto the sidewalk, possibly losing control of the vehicle, and she struck the three children,” Mariam is facing three counts of DUI manslaughter charges and three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The three children were members of a local soccer team, the Little Haiti Football Club. The Little Haiti FC Soccer Club started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the funerals of the three teens who tragically lost their lives. They have raised $68K of their $100K goals so far.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Her Blood Alcohol Level Was Twice the Legal Limit

The Miami Herald is reporting that Toxicologists tested vials of Coulibaly’s blood. Authorities say that initial results indicated that her blood alcohol content was almost double the legal limit, 4 hours after the accident.

According to sources, Coulibaly smelled like alcohol on the scene and openly admitted to hospital staff that she had been partying all night prior to the accident.

2. Mariam Coulibaly Has a History of Bad Driving



Coulibaly has an extensive history of tickets, car accidents, and misdemeanor arrests. She received 35 traffic infractions in Miami-Dade County since 2008 which include reckless driving, failing to stop at a red light, expired tags, and knowingly driving on a suspended license. Most of her charges and infractions have been dismissed.

She was involved in 4 separate accidents in 2015. In January, she rear-ended an SUV on Miami Beach and was cited for careless driving. The next month, she sideswiped a car on the Florida Turnpike and fled the scene but was later caught and charged, the charges were later dropped due to the victim not showing up for court. 4 days later, she T-boned a vehicle after running a red light in Miami Gardens. She also fled the scene of that crime but was later caught and given two tickets but no points on her license.

In addition to her numerous traffic violations, she caught two criminal cases, one for marijuana possession and another for shoplifting. Both crimes occurred in 2013 and both cases were eventually dropped.

3. She’s Been Sued Several Times for Incidents Involving Her Driving

In addition to her traffic violations and criminal cases, Mariam Coulibaly has been sued twice for incidents related to her driving.

In 2013, Mariam rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee on State Road 9 in Dania Beach. The Cherokee ricocheted off her car and hit a third car driven by a woman named Catherine Jean. Coulibaly was given a ticket for speeding. Catherine Jean then sued Coulibaly and won an $11,000 settlement after Mariam did not show up for court. Coulibaly has never responded to the lawsuit and has not paid the settlement.

In 2014, she was sued by Avis after her rental car was stolen. The lawsuit alleged that Mariam left her keys in the car and was responsible for the theft. Once again, Coulibaly did not show up for court and once again the Judge entered a default judgment against her.

4. Mariam Coulibaly Filed for Bankruptcy After Accumulating $325K of Debt

A month before the accident, Coulibaly filed for bankruptcy. Her massive debts came from student loans hospital bills and student loans from Everglades University. Jackson Health Systems filed a lien against her for $218,404 for unpaid medical bills stemming from a 2017 car accident. Her debt also includes the settlements from the two lawsuits she lost in 2013 and 2014.

5. Her Family Says She Is Not the Partying Type and Was Turning Her Life Around

Coulibaly’s family told the Miami Herald that she had stopped stripping and started to turn her life around. According to her brother-in-law, she recently moved to Miramar, Florida and landed an office job as well as working as a hairdresser on the side. Despite her long history of traffic violations, lawsuits, and criminal cases, her family says she is not that type of person.

“The last thing we know is that she was having a good time in Miami, probably Miami Beach like anyone else on Memorial Day weekend,” her brother-in-law told the Miami Herald, “We are thinking that she was probably heading home … She’s a good woman. It’s not like she’s a troublemaker. This is just an unfortunate accident. She’s not even the type of girl to be out late. She’s not reckless.”