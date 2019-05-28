Mark Lindblom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Lindblom is a University of Wisconsin student who fooled Secret Service to sneak into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort while the president was in town, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Lindblom, an 18-year-old freshman from Washington D.C., admitted to a federal magistrate Tuesday that he snuck into the club the day after Thanksgiving while Trump and his family were visiting the Palm Beach resort.

Lindblom was apologetic and told the judge he has no ill intent. Lindblom said he “just wanted to see if he could do it,” The Palm Beach Post reported, adding that according to accounts from a federal prosecutor, “it was pretty easy.”

According to his attorney Marcos Beaton, Lindblom walked to a tunnel that gives Mar-a-Lago members access to the beach and entered through a line with other club members.

Lindblom was on club grounds for 20 minutes before he was arrested by Secret Service after being spotted wandering on the grass near the club pool. He was later released on $5,000 bond, WPEC reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mark Lindblom Snuck Into Mar-a-Lago While Trump & Family Were Visiting For Thanksgiving

Lindblom Visiting his grandparents, who are members of the nearby Palm Beach Bath & Tennis Club, when he decided to sneak in, his attorney said in court according to The Palm Beach Post.

He said in court that he only snuck in to see if he could do it.

“I wanted to see how far I could get,” he told the judge.

Lindblom was apologetic, explaining he did not understand how his actions could affect federal agents until he saw the video of the 1981 attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan and understood the dangers agents face.

“These men and women are dedicated to serve us and protect the president,” he said. “I’m so sorry for wasting their time.”

Lindblom pleaded guilty to one charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds after he “knowingly and willfully entered MAL, through the Ocean Boulevard tunnel, and remained at MAL until discovered by agents of the USSS,” according to charging documents reported by CBS News. The charge carries up to six months in jail but Lindblom was sentenced to a year of probation.

2. Lindblom is an 18-Year-Old Wisconsin University Freshman From D.C.

Lindblom is an 18-year-old freshman student at the University of Wisconsin, according to the Post.

He is majoring in business at the school.

Lindblom is from Washington D.C., according to the report.

3. Lindblom Said Sneaking Into Mar-a-Lago Was Easy

According to Lindblom’s attorney Marcos Beaton, Lindblom simply walked down to the beach his grandparents’ Palm Beach & Bath Tennis Club share with Mar-a-Lago.

He headed to a tunnel under State Road A1A that gives members of Mar-a-Lago access to the beach and stood in line with club members.

He was ushered through a metal detector manned by Secret Service agents and waved through, Beaton said.

“Mr. Lindblom was wanded by Secret Service agents and he walked on through,” Beaton said.

4. Lindblom Was Caught Months Before a Chinese Woman Snuck Into Mar-a-Lago With Electronic Equipment

Lindblom’s arrest came just four months before 33-year-old Yujing Zhang was arrested in March after entering Mar-a-Lago with electronic equipment, raising further questions about security at the club.

Investigators said Zhang was able to enter the club on March 30 by falsely telling security she was a member and was going to swim. She was arrested after agents said they found her in possession of four cell phones, a hard drive, and a flash drive.

Agents also found a device for spotting hidden cameras, other electronics and $8,000 cash, WPEC reported.

In a news release after Zhang’s arrest, Secret Service said that it does not determine who is allowed at the club.

The agency said that the club is responsible for ensuring only members gain access but “our agents and officers conduct physical screenings to ensure no prohibited items are allowed onto the property.”

5. Lindblom Was Sentenced to Probation For ‘Youthful Indiscretion’

U.S. Magistrate William Matthewman sentenced Lindblom to a year of probation.

Matthewman said Lindblom made “an exceptionally foolish decision” but “we have no reason to believe he had a political, criminal or terroristic purpose.”

According to Matthewman, the only thing Lindblom did while wandering the club grounds was take photos on his phone.

“It was a foolish decision he did on a lark,” Matthewman said.

Matthewman said that security at Mar-a-Lago is tight for good cause. “The result of one person slipping by with an evil motive can be just disastrous,” he said.

“It seems to me pretty clear that Mr. Lindblom committed this offense as a youthful indiscretion more out of misplaced curiosity,” he said. “I’m sure you’ll become a productive member of society despite this youthful indiscretion.”

READ NEXT: Headline Here