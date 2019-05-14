Matt & Daisy Mazzoncini: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matt & Daisy Mazzoncini are the American citizens who say Kenyan authorities have abducted their child. The couple became the legal guardians of baby Kiano after he was abandoned in 2017. They were trying to get permission to take him with them to the United States when, they say, a group of people dressed as government officials came and took the boy away. The Mazzoncinis have been working through the Kenyan court system to try and get the boy back ever since he was taken away from them in April.

Here’s what you need to know about Matt & Daisy Mazzoncini:

1. Matt Is a Former Starbucks Executive & Daisy Is a Missionary

Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini became the legal guardians to a six-month-old baby in April 2017 after he and his twin were abandoned in a plastic bag outside of a prayer center in Kiambu. The prayer center was run by a friend of Daisy’s. The couple cared for the little boy and paid his legal bills. They tried to adopt him but were told that they could not, so they became his legal guardians.

Matt is a former Starbucks executive who now works for a start-up in New York. Daisy is a missionary who has lived in Kenya for three years. She first came to Kenya in 2016 for what was supposed to be a brief summer visit to friends. But after meeting the baby, she extended her stay.

2. Kenyan Authorities Accused the Couple of Child Trafficking & Faking the Child’s Medical Records

This is the cutest little kid ever and the fact he isn’t with his family makes me sick. he deserves to be happy with his family💙 #BringKianoHome pic.twitter.com/jdEkCUO5h4 — Tay • #BRINGKIANOHOME (@BRINGKIANOH0ME) May 14, 2019

Matt and Daisy said that their problems with the Kenyan authorities began when they decided to officially try and adopt the little boy, Kiano. That’s when, they said, Kenyan officials began to act hostile. The couple met with Irene Mureithi, the CEO of the Child Welfare Society, who they say “made it clear” that there were already more than enough Kenyan mothers to care for Kenyan children.

In later meetings with officials from the Child Welfare Society, authorities accused Matt and Daisy of child trafficking. They were also accused of fabricating medical records to make it seem like Kiano was sick.

In September 2018, Kiano had epileptic seizures for six hours straight. He was taken to a hospital and put into an induced coma. Doctors there suggested that he should be taken abroad for specialized treatment. Kiano has to take anti-seizure medicine three times a day.

3. Daisy Was Volunteering at an Orphanage When She Met Baby Kiano

Daisy was a volunteer at the Mogra Children’s Home in Kiambu, not far from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. She met Kiano when he was brought to the orphanage at just six months old. Baby Kiano and another baby, who was thought to be his brother, were found abandoned together, according to a police report. A gardener discovered the babies in a plastic bag at a prayer center in Kiambu. They were both brought to the Mogra Children’s Home. The other baby died not long afterward. Daisy met Kiano at the home and began caring for him.

She and her husband, Matt, wanted to adopt Kiano, but, since there was a moratorium on adoption of Kenyan children, they became his legal guardians instead. In April, the couple tried to get permission to take Kiano out of Kenya. That’s when, they say, a group of men dressed as Kenyan officials came to their home and abducted Kiano. They have been working through the courts to try and get the baby back.

After the baby was taken away, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said, in a since-deleted tweet, that it had “rescued” Kiano. “The child is well in safe hands,” the deleted tweet read.

4. Daisy & Matt Have Been Married 7 Years & Have Struggled with Infertility

#BringKianoHome please help by spreading the word. This poor boy needs his family!!🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/lVMm0QSR5Y — Abbyy_millerr22 (@AbbyMil36098087) May 14, 2019

Daisy and Matt have been married for seven years. The couple says they always wanted to have children but were never able to. “We always knew we wanted to be parents,” Daisy told CBN News. “We struggled with infertility, which was really a hard season. And through that God opened our heart to adoption,” she said. “We, obviously, love Kiano like he is a birth child. He’s the child that God gave us and that we love so much,” she added.

The couple tried to legally adopt baby Kiano, but was told there was a moratorium on international adoption. They legally added “Kiano” to the baby’s name; he was originally named only “John.” Kiano is a Kenyan name meaning “full of joy.”

5. Matt & Daisy Believe Their Child Was Taken Because They Refused to Pay Bribes

Great to see #BringKianoHome trending worldwide! Let’s get it to the number one spot and get the attention of all the right people to make sure he is found and returned to his family! pic.twitter.com/MgZ7JFJBRK — Tyler Seavey (@TylerSeavey) May 14, 2019

Daisy says that the couple was bewildered when their child was abducted but says they believe this has happened because they refused to bribe anybody while seeking to adopt baby Kiano. “We believe this is happening because we have refused to be extorted. We have refused to bribe,” she said. “At every turn, we’ve done everything through the court – through the government,” Daisy said.

“We believe there are other people out there that have experienced this same sort of intimidation and harassment and extortion,” Matt says. “We’ve had people reach out to us anonymously and say this happened to me and they’re totally afraid to talk about it. So to those people I would say have courage.”

The couple has garnered support from many prominent singers and artists in their fight to get baby Kiano back, and #BringKianoHome has turned into a hashtag on social media.