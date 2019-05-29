Natasha Bagley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Natasha Ethel Bagley, 42, is facing multiple charges after police said she and her girlfriend attacked a female Burger King manager at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. The violent confrontation happened after the two women demanded free french fries and store employees refused, police said.

The incident occurred on April 2, 2019. Bagley was arrested on May 27 after the victim at the Burger King identified her to police. The other suspect, named as Genesis Peguero, has not yet been apprehended.

Court records in Miami-Dade County show that Bagley has a history of prior arrests, including for violent offenses.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Bagley & Peguero Demanded Free French Fries at the Drive-Thru & Accused Restaurant Workers of Calling One of Them a B*tch

Miami Burger King manager was beaten up by two women who were denied free fries, cops say: https://t.co/VuZXlIwEQi pic.twitter.com/CdJtdD9T47 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 29, 2019

The April 2 attack happened at the Burger King located at 18240 S Dixie Hwy in Miami, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald. Natasha Bagley and Genesis Peguero went through the store drive-thru in a black SUV that police later determined belonged to Bagley.

The two women reportedly wanted french fries but did not want to pay for them. The employee at the drive-thru refused to give them free food.

Bagley and Peguero entered the Burger King a few minutes later, police said. They were allegedly heated and demanded to know which of the workers had called one of them a “b*tch.”

2. The Burger King Manager Told Police That Genesis Peguero Indicated She Had a Pistol & Threatened to Hit Her in the Face With It

Genesis Peguero was the first to escalate the situation into violence and jumped over the Burger King counter, according to the police report.

The Burger King manager, who was not named, told police that Peguero demanded that she turn over all of the money in the cash register. She said that Peguero, with her hand in her pocket, claimed to be armed with a handgun. Peguero reportedly threatened to hit the manager in the face with the pistol. She allegedly punched the manager in the face as the woman attempted to reach for a phone to call the police.

Bagley then allegedly jumped over the counter to help Peguero beat the manager, police said. The two women reportedly grabbed the registers and monitors, ripping them off the counter. They left in Bagley’s SUV.

3. Natasha Bagley Attempted to Dispute the Information in the Police Report During Her First Court Appearance; The Judge Recommended That She Remain Quiet Until She Had Consulted With Her Lawyer

Miami Burger King manager attacked after pair denied free fries: Police: https://t.co/2txbOW9Ald pic.twitter.com/buVXRsciEY — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 28, 2019

Natasha Bagley was arrested on May 27, 2019, and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. She was wearing a blonde wig in her booking photo. in Police apprehended her after the Burger King victims were able to identify her as one of the two suspects.

Bagley appeared before Judge Gerald Hubbart the following morning. NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV obtained courtroom footage showing the exchange between the judge and Bagley, which you can see here. Bagley can be seen and heard whispering something to her attorney as a prosecutor is heard explaining the information contained in the police report.

Bagley then tried to speak up to dispute something the prosecutor had said, but she didn’t get very far. Judge Hubbart quickly interjected. He told Bagley that if she wanted to talk to him about facts of the case, she should discuss it with her lawyer first, “who is probably going to tell you not to say anything, which is very good advice.”

Judge Hubbart did not set a bond. He explained that since one of the charges carries a possible sentence of life in prison, armed burglary, then he could not issue a bond at that time. He said that another judge could reverse that decision following an evidentiary hearing.

4. Natasha Bagley is Facing Felony Charges Including Armed Burglary With Assault

Natasha Bagley has been charged on multiple counts in connection to the reported attack on a Burger King manager. According to inmate records with Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation, Bagley faces the following charges:

• Armed Burglary with Assault or Battery

• Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts)

• Armed Criminal Mischief

The first charge of armed burglary with assault has a potential punishment of life in prison if convicted, under Florida law.

5. Natasha Ethel Bagley Has Been Arrested Multiple Times in Miami Dade County Including For Arson, Battery & Child Neglect

Natasha Ethel Bagley appears to be well-known to law enforcement in Miami-Dade County. Public records available on the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System show multiple arrests stemming back to the late 1990s.

Records show five separate cases between December 1996 and September of 1997. The charges listed included Battery, Child Neglect, Arson in the First Degree, and Domestic Violence. The records indicate that Bagley underwent psychological evaluations during the child neglect and arson cases.

Bagley was arrested on suspicion of prostitution in 1998. She pleaded not guilty in that case. A second prostitution charge is listed in 2010, for which she paid a fine.

In 2013, Bagley was charged with possession of cannabis and ordered to pay a fine. Bagley was arrested for battery again in 2016, as well as for petit theft.

READ NEXT: MacKenzie Bezos Pledges to Give Half Her Fortune to Charity