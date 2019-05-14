Diyanet New Haven Mosque Arson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The mayor of New Haven, Connecticut has vowed to “bring all resources to bear to bring in” the suspect or suspects in the arson of a mosque in her city during the holy month of Ramadan.

Saying there’s evidence that the fire at the Diyanet Mosque of New Haven was intentionally set, Mayor Toni N. Harp promised those responsible will be apprehended.

On Sunday May 12, just before 4 p.m., New Haven firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the mosque on Middletown Road.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the fire was “intentionally set.” An arson.

Alston said that whenever a house of worship is attacked in this way, local and state investigators are joined by federal investigators from the FBI and the ATF. Alston said those authorities are now involved in the search for the suspect or suspects.

“We are going to continue the investigation as it moves from now a fire emergency to a criminal investigation,” he said.

1. New Haven Mayor Says There’s ‘Incendiary’ Evidence at Mosque Fire Site

Harp said in a statement emailed to Heavy that the fire was “intentional and incendiary in nature.” As an adjective, her statement could mean a “device or attack designed to cause fires,” or, used as a noun, would indicate a specific device was located.

A number of reports indicate a device was located. What that device was is not clear.

Council on American-Islamic Relations Connecticut executive director Tark Aouadi said it must be investigated as a hate crime.

“Given recent attacks on houses of worship in this country and around the world, it is incumbent on law-enforcement authorities to investigate the possibility of a bias motive for this arson,” he said.

Rep. Joe Courtney also described the arson as a “hate crime.”

“Arson of a mosque is a hate crime that attacks not only a religion, but also the fundamental American values of tolerance and the freedom to practice all religions.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said, “A hate-fueled attack on a religious institution – any religion – is disgusting and appalling. There is no place for it in our state or our nation. We will work w/ our local counterparts in #NewHaven to assist in the investigation and ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

2. The Fire Was Set on the 7th Day of Ramadan. The Diyanet Mosque Was Under Construction & No One Was Injured

The mosque was under construction and nearing completion. It’s reported that the damages total half a million dollars.

“We are one week into Ramadan, and a mosque has been intentionally set on fire. Muslims don’t want to be paranoid but instances like this one only fuels more fear. Mosques are packed during Ramadan and now this community have to go elsewhere for worship.”

The fire spread from the first to the second floor and the mosque is not usable.

“Hundreds of Muslims in the city have “lost their place of worship during the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast and pray around the clock,” Faraz Sabir wrote.

A journalist for the Southern Poverty Law Center said “Yet another mosque fire and it barely scratches the national news cycle…”

A fire was set at a mosque in Escondido, California in March.

3. So Far the Reward For Information That Leads to an Arrest is Up To $12,500

The Connecticut Arson Tip Award program offers a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest, conviction, or prevention of an arson fire. Tipsters should call the arson hotline at 1-800-84ARSON.

“Lock up arsonists,” it exclaims. So the state is offering $2,500, but CAIR National has added $10,000 to the bounty for information that leads to the “arrest of the person or people responsible.”

4. Two Fundraising Campaigns Are Under Way to Help Rebuild the Mosque & There’s Been an Outpouring of Support

Launch Good is a crowdfunding network for Muslims globally. Its campaigns include aid for clean water and education in central Africa and, now, a trending campaign “United for New Haven Mosque” to raise money to help support the rebuilding of the Diyanet Mosque.

“A mosque in New Haven was set on fire intentionally on 12th May 2019. Help us raise money for repairs so that it can once again open its doors to the community.”

Begun Monday, the campaign has already raised $70,000, mostly in small donations from more than 2,000 supporters.

There’s also a GoFundMe campaign that has raised around $4,000 so far started by Faraz Sabir.

“All people of all beliefs deserve a safe place to pray and / or meditate. Your affordable donation will go directly to rebuilding the mosque. It was built on charity donations over the past ten years and can only see light again with your help.

Meanwhile, there’s been a local and indeed global outpouring of support.

The President of the New Haven Diyanet Mosque says he has spoken with people from all across the world following what investigators say was an intentional fire Sunday. This young lady brought a bouquet of flowers and a $20, which brought a tear to the President’s eye. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/QqzMYFgKip — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) May 14, 2019

“The President of the New Haven Diyanet Mosque says he has spoken with people from all across the world following what investigators say was an intentional fire Sunday. This young lady brought a bouquet of flowers and a $20, which brought a tear to the President’s eye.”

5. Mayor Vows Aggressive Hunt for Arson Suspects Says ‘Hate Has No Home’ in New Haven. Jews, Muslims & Christians Condemn the Attack & Offer Solidarity

“There is evidence to suggest Sunday’s fire at a New Haven house of worship – a mosque to be more specific, during the holy days of Ramadan, no less – was both intentional and incendiary in its nature,” Harp said. “If the ongoing investigation of the fire proves this to be true, the city will bring all resources to bear to bring in those responsible for the attack.”

“We stand alongside our Muslim brothers and sisters after this reprehensible, violent outburst,” she said. “Hate has no home in New Haven – this city and its residents have a legacy of inclusiveness and welcome all regardless of their faith, race, or creed.”

“A mosque — a house of worship, a symbol of peace — burned by an arsonist during Ramadan. A truly evil act. We stand with our neighbors in Connecticut. And to every Muslim who calls our city home, know that your city will ensure that you can worship in peace.”

“The attacks on our houses of worship continue…”

“Another mosque burned, and during Ramadan no less. A crime against a Muslim place of worship is a crime against all of us. We welcome law enforcement’s swift response, and call upon all people to condemn the crime.”

“A fire was intentionally set to the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven during Ramadan. Crimes like this are meant to terrify & intimidate. But it won’t work. Islamophobia is reprehensible, and we will defend our Muslim brothers & sisters in the face of hate.”