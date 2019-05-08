Nicholas Gibson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicholas Gibson is an Illinois sex offender arrested in New York on charges of murdering an elderly man in Florida, The New York Post reports.

Gibson was arrested on a New York subway Tuesday after Florida law enforcement notified police in New York that Gibson had fled to the state.

Miami Beach police said Gibson killed 77-year-old Eric Stocker last month, The Miami Herald reports. Police said Stocker was killed with “some type of sword.”

Police said Stocker was dead inside his apartment for at least 10 days before officers were called to investigate a smell coming from inside. Police said investigators found an “unusually gory scene.”

Police say Gibson had been Stocker’s caretaker.

Gibson was also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of rape in Illinois.

After his arrest, Gibson, 32, told police that he had murdered several other people in Florida, California, and Georgia going back to 1999, The Daily Mail reported. Police are investigating his claims.

1. Brent Gibson Killed 77-Year-Old Eric Stocker With a Sword, Police Say

Gibson is the prime suspect in the murder of 77-year-old Eric Stocker, who was found in his Miami Beach apartment at least 10 days after he was murdered with “some type of sword,” police told the Miami Herald.

Stocker was found after someone called the police to investigate the odor coming from his apartment. Police say the assailant mutilated Stocker’s body and stole his wallet and credit cards, The Daily Mail reported.

Police said they soon identified Gibson, who had some sort of agreement with Stocker to act as his caretaker, and learned he was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Illinois.

Detectives learned that Gibson had used one of Stocker’s cards to buy a bus ticket to New York and notified the New York Police Department.

2. Gibson Was Arrested in a Struggle With New York Police

New York investigators discovered that Gibson had used Stocker’s cards at several locations in Manhattan and found a video of him using a card, according to the Daily Mail. A day later he used Stocker’s card to buy a Metro Card. On May 5, Gibson was spotted by transit police on a subway train between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Gibson took a fighting stance and became combative, police told the New York Post.

Police said officers briefly struggled with Gibson before arresting him.

He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and as a fugitive in another state.

He is awaiting extradition back to Florida to face murder charges, The Miami Herald reported.

3. Gibson Claimed To Have Killed More People in 3 States After His Arrest

After his arrest, the 32-year-old Gibson told investigators that he killed several other people in Florida, California, and Georgia going back to 1999, The Daily Mail reported.

Police are investigating his claims.

Investigators did not share any other details about his alleged confession.

4. Gibson Was Previously Convicted of Rape in Illinois

Gibson, who went by the name Brent Savage online, was already wanted for violating his probation after failing to register as a sex offender prior to the alleged murder.

Gibson served seven years in prison from 2000 to 2007 for rape in Illinois.

According to law enforcement records, Gibson was convicted of statutory sexual assault.

5. Gibson Was a Tattoo Artist & Dunkin’ Donuts Employee

In a resume posted online, Gibson claimed to have earned a BA degree in Fine Arts from Northern Illinois University in Harrisburg in 2009, according to The Daily Mail.

Gibson said he worked as a tattoo artist in Miami Beach from February 2014 until October 2015.

“I worked in this shop and loved it. Mainly on commission, just wasn’t paying enough even with my other part time gig,” he wrote. “I would like to get back in a shop or related field. Experienced artist, gifted with versatile abilities,free hand and good in pretty much all ranges of art. Specialty is new school and photo realism …have portfolio on request.”

He said he worked as a bartender and server at a Miami Beach restaurant from October 2015 to February 2016.

“I worked as a house man for about a week,” he wrote. “Then moving up I became a server and in a month I moved to bar back and started tending domestics and house drafts. I loved my job and employers. My coworkers were the best and unfortunately I had to relocate and now seek further employment in that field .”

According to the Daily Mail, he most recently worked at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Miami Beach.

