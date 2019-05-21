Olentangy Hyatts Middle School: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Several students of Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio are under investigation, for allegedly contaminating food served to teachers.

Students were in the midst of a “Global Gourmet” cooking competition at the school when rumors and videos began circulating that students allegedly contaminated the food.

The student cooking competition was being judged by the teachers. WBNS reports that students allegedly put bodily fluids in the food that was later served and judged by faculty at the school.

The alleged incident happened last Thursday on May 16th. The Delaware County Sherrif’s Office has begun investigating the matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Urine, Semen or Both Were the Specific Bodily Fluids Used to Contaminate the Food According to the Olentangy Local School District, students allegedly used urine and or semen to contaminate crepes that were fed to teachers.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says there was a video of the incident circulating throughout the day of the incident.

According to WSYX/WTTE, the video was found five to six hours after the teachers ate the food.

CBS News reports that once school administrators learned of the event, they contacted the police.

WSYX/WTTE says the sheriff’s office said that samples of the contaminated food are being sent to the state’s BCI crime lab for investigation.

2. If Prosecuted, Students Could Face Felony Charges

Although the sheriff’s office is investigating the matter, charges are far from being filed. If lab tests come back positive and charges are pressed, WBNS reports that students who are to blame could face felony assault charges.

The reason for the felony assault charge stems from the fact that the contaminated food was targeting teachers at a school.

WSYX/WTTE reports that there could be up to eights students who face charges, all between 14 and 15 years old.

3. One Suspect’s Attorney Says the Video Could Have Been ‘Mocked Up’ as a Prank

According to WBNS, the attorney representing one of the suspects, Brad Koffel urges everyone to “use caution before reaching any conclusions.”

Koffel, according to his firm’s website, is a “leading 100% privately retained Criminal / DUI law firms in Ohio.”

Koffel also said this situation “easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video.”

Koffel added, “we don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food. I don’t know how the school would know that.”

4. No one From Olentangy Schools has Spoken Directly to the Media

According to WBNS, no faculty nor member of the administration will speak on camera, but they did release the following statement:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident.”

5. The Olentangy School District Has Recently Rebranded Itself

The Olentangy School District is a district compromised of several cities, municipalities and counties.

Sitting just north of Columbus, Ohio the district is made up of mostly Delaware County and a small southern portion of Franklin County.

It spreads 95 square miles and includes multiple municipalities including, Orange Township, Berkshire Township, Berlin Township, Concord Township, Genoa Township, Liberty Township, Delaware Township, the City of Delaware, the City of Columbus, the City of Westerville and the City of Powell.

The district recently went through a rebranding process as they released their new brand strategy on April 11, 2019.

They also recently released a new logo for their district as it represents “reaching arms that reflect the essence of achievement and success.”

The district is comprised of 25 different schools, including Olentangy Hyatts Middle School. It is a public school district with an enrollment of over 20,000 students.