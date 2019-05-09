One Ring Robocall Scam: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If your phone starts ringing but hangs up before you answer, authorities are saying don’t call back. The person on the other end could very well be a scammer hoping to trick you into dialing a pay-by-the-minute phone number. On May 3, The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued an alert warning consumers against returning calls from unknown telephone numbers. The calls are a resurgence of the “one-ring scam” that started around 2003.

Hoping they’ll catch people off-guard, these crooks are bombarding cell phone users day and night with the annoying calls. While phone companies and consumer protection agenices have received complaints in all 50 states, lately there’s been an upswing in calls placed to residents in New York and Arizona.

Here’s what you need to know about the One Ring Robocall Scam and how to protect yourself.

1. The Scam Is Also Called “Wangiri” and Preys Upon Your Curiosity



Thought to have originated in Japan, the scam is called “Wangiri,” a Japanese phrase meaning “one ring and cut.” Scammers use robocall technology to automatically dial phone numbers in sequential order and then hang up after one or two rings.

Curious as to who might be dialing and then hanging up, some recipients unwittingly return the calls, which are routed to premium 900 numbers that have a set fee just for calling as well a per-minute fee. Because late-night phone calls may involve an emergency, clever thieves are dialing up potential victims at odd hours so that recipients are more likely to panic and call back. Once the victim returns the call, the conmen do their best to keep the victim on the line for as long as possible as charges add up.

Victims of the scam may be kept on the line for several minutes after hearing a recording that they’ve won a contest or are receiving a special message from a friend whose name will be revealed after a song or message is played. In some cases, the tricksters will create recordings where the caller either hears a phone ringing as though their call has yet to be answered or they hear someone saying “Hello? Hello? I can’t hear you. Can you please call me back?”

Pay-per-call numbers in the United States are required to have a 900 prefix so that consumers immediately understand they will be charged, but many other countries have more relaxed standards. Instead of seeing a 900 prefix, cell phone users are receiving hang-up calls from the 222 area code (Mauritania), 232 (Sierra Leone), 375 (Belarus), to name just a few. Fraudsters aren’t just going after citizens in the United States, either. The scam is now being reported in Canada, the U.K., Australia, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

2. Victims are Charged Up to $50 per Minute

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) estimates that 2.8 million robocalls are made every month. While not all of these calls are illegal, the Wangiri scam is typically costing its victims $19.95 just for returning the call and about $9.95 per minute. Valuewalk.com is reporting that some unsuspecting victims who return calls coming from unknown numbers have reported being billed up to $50 per minute.

Investigators from the United Arab Emirates say that lots of people are getting a cut of the scam. In addition to the thieves running the operations, the companies who own the robocall technology, as well as their local country’s telecom provider, may also be getting kickbacks.

3. The FCC is Offering Consumers Tips on Handling Wangiri and Other Robocalls

In a recent news release, the FCC offered several tips to prevent consumers from falling prey to Wangiri scammers. These included:

1. Do not call back numbers that you do not recognize, especially any that appear to be originating from overseas.

2. File a complaint with the FCC by visiting: http://www.fcc.gov/complaints

3. If you are not making international calls, ask your phone company to block outbound international calls to prevent you from accidentally calling an overseas phone number.

4. Check your phone bill to make sure you are not accruing charges you don’t recognize.

4. The Telecom Industry, FCC, FTC and BBB are Fighting Back With a New Technology Called STIR/SHAKEN



As of June 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that the agency had brought more than 100 lawsuits against over 600 companies involved in illegal robocalls.

The telecom industry is also working to protect customers by rolling out a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN in the near future. STIR/SHAKEN prevents scammers from “spoofing,” or altering a phone number so that it appears as though the call is coming from a friend, neighbor or trusted business. STIR/SHAKEN unmasks spoofed calls so recipients will be able to see if calls are being placed by legitimate customers.

Named after fictional spy James Bond’s drink preference, STIR/SHAKEN is a catchy name that stands for Secure Technology Identity Revisited/Secure Handling of Asserted Information using toKENs). In March 2019, AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile, and Verizon announced that they are looking to implement STIR/SHAKEN.

5. The Wangiri Scam Opens Callers up to Other Forms of Fraud



Those who return a Wangiri call open themselves up to other scams. It’s not unusual for Wangiri victims to start receiving calls and text messages with links to prizes or other fake notifications.

One of the newest tricks is to record the victim’s voice as proof of entering into an online purchase. The scammer may ask the person “Can you hear me?” and if they answer “yes,” the victim’s recorded answer is edited and appended to a recording to prove the victim has verbally authorized a payment. The recording can also be used as a person’s “digital voice signature” for other purchases.

One victim recalled how she was tricked. “The person on the other line sounded like a young woman. She was giggling and she said: ‘Oh, I didn’t expect you to pick up! Can you hear me?'” Teresa Thomas told ABC News. “Which, of course, if someone asks if you can hear them, I said the logical thing and I said ‘Yes.’ And she proceeded to talk.” Thomas soon realized the girl on the line was really just a recording, hung up and blocked the number. After doing a bit of research, Thomas discovered the scam being discussed all over social media. Since receiving the recorded call, Thomas has taken the advice of authorities and been vigilant about checking her monthly phone bills, credit card charges and bank statements.