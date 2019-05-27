How to Watch ‘The Hot Zone’ Miniseries Online

Season 1 of The Hot Zone miniseries premieres tonight on the National Geographic channel at 9/8c. The six-episode miniseries will air over the course of three consecutive nights, airing its first two episodes back-to-back on Monday, May 27, episodes three and four on Tuesday, May 28, and concluding the season with its final two episodes on Wednesday, May 28.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the National Geographic Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

National Geographic is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nat Geo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes National Geographic.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nat Geo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include National Geographic (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Nat Geo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘The Hot Zone’ Preview

According to National Geographic‘s official synopsis for the show, “Based on the eponymous international best-seller by Richard Preston, The Hot Zone, starring Golden Globe and Emmy award winner Julianna Margulies, is inspired by a true story about the origins of Ebola, a highly infectious virus from the central African rainforest and its arrival on US soil in 1989.” The show stars Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Wade Carter, Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), James D’Arcy (Agent Carter) as Trevor Rhodes, and Topher Grace (That 70s Show) as Peter Jahrling.

The Richard Preston novel on which the show is based, The Hot Zone: The Terrifying True Story of the Origins of the Ebola Virus, was published in 1995 and is a New York Times Bestseller. On Amazon, the book’s summary explains “A highly infectious, deadly virus from the central African rain forest suddenly appears in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. There is no cure. In a few days 90 percent of its victims are dead. A secret military SWAT team of soldiers and scientists is mobilized to stop the outbreak of this exotic “hot” virus. The Hot Zone tells this dramatic story, giving a hair-raising account of the appearance of rare and lethal viruses and their “crashes” into the human race. Shocking, frightening, and impossible to ignore, The Hot Zone proves that truth really is scarier than fiction.”

The description for the first episode, entitled “Arrival; Cell H Part 1,” reads “Dr. Nancy Jaax has one of the most dangerous jobs in the world handling deadly viruses; after a lab accident, she is faced with a possible Ebola outbreak on U.S. soil.”

Episode two, “Arrival; Cell H Part 2,” will air immediately after; its synopsis says “Dr. Nancy Jaax and her lab partner, Dr. Peter Jahrling, must take matters into their own hands to determine the source of the virus before it spreads; Dr. Jaax convinces an employee to hand over samples from infected monkeys.”

Tune in to The Hot Zone on National Geographic, May 27-29 at 9/8c.