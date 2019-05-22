Tupac Mosley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tupac Mosley set a goal for the end of his senior year of high school – earn $1 million dollars in scholarships before he graduated.

The 17-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee shot for the stars and surpassed it, as Mosley now sits on top of $3 million in scholarship funds.

On top of the $3 million in scholarships, Mosley also graduated at the top of his class with a 4.3 GPA and a score of 31 on his ACT, according to CNN.

Oh yeah, Mosley did all of this while he was homeless.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. After the Death of His Father, Mosley’s Family got Evicted From Their Home On top of the stress of finishing up high school, applying for colleges and hoping to land a few scholarships, Mosley had to deal with the death of his father.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home on February 21st of this year,” Mosley told WHBQ.

Mosley credits his time management skills as something that allowed him to handle all of this throughout the most challenging part of his high school career.

“This is all still during the most stressful part of my senior year,” Mosley told WHBQ. “Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through be a mountain you can’t climb.”

2. Mosley was Housed During His Time Without a Home Thanks to Non-Profit, ‘For the Kingdom’

According to WHBQ, Mosley was able to stay in a cabin thanks to Memphis non-profit, For the Kingdom.

“So, we went to different homes so far. We were blessed to have For The Kingdom,” Mosley said.

For the Kingdom is a camping site and non-profit that helps urban children and teenagers enjoy an experience that they might not get in the city.

According to WHBQ, Mosley said if it weren’t for For The Kingdom, college might not have been an option.

For the Kingdom’s website says some of their main objectives are, “to provide adventurous camps that challenge youth mentally, physically and spiritually.”

3. Mosley Didn’t Know He Received $3 Million in Scholarships Until He Graduated

“When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much,” Mosley said.

The Raleigh Egypt High School graduate set his initial scholarship fund goal at a lofty $1 million, but it wasn’t until he graduated did he find out he received $3 million.

“I’ve been trying to do the best for my school, so I actually wanted to beat a million. Once a made it to one million, I wanted to make two million,” Mosley told CNN. “And I actually did not know I received three million until graduation.”

Mosley said he is grateful that he can go into college with confidence, not having to worry about finances.

“I can do this with confidence, not having to worry about anything else,” Mosley said.

4. Mosley Thanks His Friends & Family Throughout These Tumultuous Times

In an interview with CNN, Mosley gave credit to the people who love him.

“A lot of people say that the strength came within myself,” Mosley said. “But I honestly would like to give more credit to all of those around me. All the people at school, my family members, my friends. They all been a great support to me.”

Mosley also added that they stuck around him when they were needed most.

“And knowing they stuck around this long and really been there for me when I needed them the most. They’ve been the encouragement,” Mosley said.

5. Mosley is Headed to Tennessee State Univesity to Major in Electrical Engineering

According to CNN, Mosley was accepted into over 40 colleges, but he has decided to attend Tennessee State University to major in electrical engineering.

Tennessee State is located in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Newsweek, Mosley left his high school thanking his fellow students and teachers. He hopes he can show people that he is worth $3 million.

“I knew that I had to make them proud. I knew that their investment was worth that and just show them that—yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting,” Mosley said.