Alicia Jessop: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If Maine is known for one thing it is their lobster rolls, but thanks to Alicia Jessop’s experience, Maine may also become known for its vicious seagulls.

After Jessop found a prime spot to show off her signature Maine lobster roll, a seagull swooped down and tried to snag her delicious northeastern delicacy.

This is why we can’t have nice things. I was trying to take a picture of the lobster roll I ordered in Maine and well, this happened 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N601vpQ41h — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 7, 2019

The picture, which went viral all over the web, but especially Twitter, has amassed over 200,000 likes and 28,000 retweets.

“This is why we can’t have nice things. I was trying to take a picture of the lobster roll I ordered in Maine and well, this happened,” Jessop captioned her photo which showcased the seagull in mid-bite while Jessop held up the lobster roll with a beautiful Maine lighthouse in the background.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jessop, her lobster roll and the menace of a seagull who tried to steal it:

1. Jessop Didn’t Realize She Took the Photo Until After the Seagull Had Its Way With Her Sandwich

According to the Associated Press, Jessop had no clue she captured the photo she eventually posted to social media until she was already on her way back to purchase another lobster roll.

As she was flipping through her camera roll, Jessop realized that she captured one of the more hilarious photos of all time. This is when she posted it to Twitter.

“I was super embarrassed when it happened because you hear stories of people falling off cliffs trying to get Instagram pictures,” Jessop told CNN. “I’m like, ‘Ooh my gosh I’m that person right now.'”

According to Jessop, she felt something rustle in her hand while she was attempting to take a photo of her sandwich. That’s when she saw the seagull grab the lobster roll out of her hand.

“That’s when I realized the seagull had swooped in and I hadn’t even seen it coming,” she told the AP. “It’s a really smart bird and it all happened so fast.”

Before she could shoo the bird away, the seagull, along with some of its friends, had already decimated the coveted New England sandwich.

2. Jessop Doesn’t Mind Being Known as the Seagull Lady for the Rest of Her Life

His name is Stuart. https://t.co/sePLPm8d6Y — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 10, 2019

Although Jessop had to blow an additional $21.50 on another lobster roll, she still holds a positive attitude about the whole situation.

According to the AP, Jessop doesn’t mind being known as the lady whose lobster roll was unjustly stolen by a local seagull.

“There’s a lot worse things I could be known for, and if that means I get free lobster rolls and bring a little bit of laughter into people’s lives, I think that’s a good thing,” she said.

Jessop is also having fun on Twitter about the whole ordeal. She has apparently named the seagull Stuart.

3. Jessop Has Started Creating T-Shirts to Commemorate the Moment

Now's your chance to have a piece of the photo of the summer! T-shirts, mugs and beach towels featuring the pesky seagull who stole my lobster roll are live on the storefront: https://t.co/SUzztMmYgz — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 10, 2019

On Jessop’s Twitter account, Jessop has advertised a t-shirt which showcases the exact moment the seagull grabbed the lobster roll out of Jessop’s hand.





