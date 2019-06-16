Areli Aguirre-Avilez Detained In N.C. Arson Case

Areli Aguirre-Avilez, the person of interest in a deadly arson fire north of Taylorsville which killed two people, has been detained, according to social media posts.

“Alexander Co Sheriff says the person of interest, ARELI AGUIRRE-AVILEZ was picked up by deputies about 5 min ago,” reporter Courtney Davis wrote on Twitter. “The 13 year old girl missing was not with him. Sheriff says he was picked up on Macedonia Church Road off of Highway 16 south walking along the road.”

Now, Avilez will be questioned in regards to the fire.

Here’s what you need to know:

Two People Died In the Fire

Neighbors tell me they heard an explosion and tried banging on the windows to see if anyone was inside but no one responded.

“Neighbors tell me they heard an explosion and tried banging on the windows to see if anyone was inside but no one responded,” reporter Stephanie Tinoco wrote on Twitter. “The woman who called 9-1-1 captured these photos as the home was engulfed in flames.”

According to WOSC, the fire started just before midnight on Pine Meadows Lane off Black Oak Ridge Road, north of Taylorsville, North Carolina.

A woman and an 11-year-old boy were found dead inside the mobile home, which was mostly engulfed by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS| Sheriff Bowman says at this point they’re not sure if the two deceased are mother and son or two children because of how badly burned bodies were.

“Sheriff Bowman says at this point they’re not sure if the two deceased are mother and son or two children because of how badly burned bodies were,” Tinoco updated via Twitter.

The authorities are working to identify the deceased.

The Father of the Boy Came to the Scene

“The father of the 10 year old boy just arrived on scene,” Tinoco tweeted. “Heartbreaking to watch as he spoke with Sheriff about what happened inside this Alexander Co. home.”

According to another tweet from the reporter, the man is the ex-husband of the woman who died in the fire as well as the father of 11-year-old boy who also died and the 13-year-old girl who is missing.

A 13-Year-Old Girl is Still Missing

“Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman says they just picked up Avilez 5 minutes ago,” reporter Anne Marie Hagerty tweeted. “The missing person was not with him, he was walking along the road alone.”

WOSC reports that authorities are actively searching for a 13-year-old girl who is missing from the home.

The Woman Who Died Had Filed a Domestic Violence Order Against Her Boyfriend

“Alexander Co- investigators say the woman who died had a domestic violence order against her boyfriend,” reporter Dave Faherty wrote on Twitter. “Deputies say he had made threats he would burn the home down. They are working on finding him now and consider him a person of interest in the case.”

According to WSOC, investigators found accelerants at the home thanks to a state arson dog. The Alexander County sheriff’s office is reportedly getting help from the SBI, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, and Homeland Security for this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.