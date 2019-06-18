WATCH: Bella Thorne Breaks Down After Whoopi Goldberg’s Remarks on Nude Photos

Actress Bella Thorne thought she had seen the worst of her nude photo scandal after she decided to release her own pictures online to thwart a hacker’s extortion, however, after seeing Whoopi Goldberg‘s stern comments about the incident on The View, she once again broke down in tears. Sharing her raw emotions through video to her 19.7 million followers on Instagram, the 21-year-old actress let out all her feelings toward Goldberg’s low opinion of her actions.

The Academy Award winning actress said on Monday’s episode of The View, “I don’t care how old you are… you don’t take nude photos of yourself,” seemingly blaming Thorne for the entire incidence happening in the first place.

“Shame on you Whoopi,” Thorne said in her video story, breaking down in tears. “Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you. I can only imagine all the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide ya know… you’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation. I’m not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, ya know… I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi.”

Thorne Cancels Upcoming Appearance on ‘The View’

Thorne added in her video that she would no longer be making an appearance on Goldberg’s daytime talk show. Continuing through tears she said, “And I don’t really want to go on the View anymore cause I don’t really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality and I don’t really feel like that and so I’m gonna cancel my interview.”

After watching Thorne’s response to Whoopi’s comments, “I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel bad about myself. And I hope you’re happy. I hope you’re so f***ing happy,” — it’s not shocking to learn the actress will no longer be keeping her interview appearance on The View.

She closed out her video story with one last message to Whoopi. “I don’t really want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her,” Thorne said. “Saying if you take a sexy photo then basically it deserves to be leaked like… don’t be surprised at all and don’t feel sorry for yourself. So if I go out to a party drinking and I want to go dancing on the dance floor… do I deserve to be raped too? Cause to me I see those things really f***ing similar ok”

