Bernie Sanders Hosts San Jose Rally & Launches ‘Friendraiser’ in San Francisco [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in San Jose, California on Saturday, June 1, and thousands of supporters showed up to cheer him on. You can get an idea of how many people were there from crowd photos. He also hosted a San Francisco fundraiser, referred to as a “friendraiser” by many since he welcomed many people, not just wealthy donors to the event. Here are photos and highlights of the rally and the friendraiser.

NBC Bay Area noted that “thousands” were at the event.

Thousands of people gathered in San Jose to hear @SenSanders speak about the issues he hopes to tackle if elected president. https://t.co/EBDn6M9I6Y pic.twitter.com/3XT73NO2hj — Jennifer Gonzalez (@JennieGonzMedia) June 2, 2019

Mercury News reported that about 2,500 people showed up for the rally at Guadalupe Park. When he spoke at Fort Mason in March in San Francisco, about 16,000 people showed up for the rally.

A local news organization referred to Sanders’ crowd as “small but passionate,” however others took issue to that description.

Small? Most other candidates have trouble filling a high school gym. The crowd was fairly small for Bernie’s standards, but San Jose isn’t exactly as highly populated with left wing activists as a place like SF or even LA. pic.twitter.com/qpd83IIV6u — Michael (@Michael_kings_) June 2, 2019

Joe DiNoto on Twitter wrote: “If this is a small crowd for a political primary rally… could you please direct us to what your editorial team considers a ‘large’ crowd for the same?”

Here are more photos:

Pics of the San Jose Bernie rally! pic.twitter.com/kRN0lBhajN — Ryan (@RyanMcTHANOS) June 2, 2019

This gives you a good idea of just how large the crowd was in San Jose:

Don’t believe the hype – or the hired bullshit RT @BerningMinn: According to corporate media "Sander is losing support among all voters" "Sanders is fading" "The incredible shrinking Sanders" Really?#p2 #1u #uniteblue #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/tvFwaP9CZO — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 2, 2019

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, gave one of the introductory speeches.

Danny Glover also gave an opening speech for Sanders.

At the beginning of his speech Sanders said: “It sounds like you are all ready for a revolution,” and the crowd cheered.

Bernie takes the stage in San Jose: “It sounds like you are all ready for a revolution.” #CADEM2019 @sfchronicle @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/sSJyk9sm17 — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) June 2, 2019

During his speech, Sanders reiterated the importance of having livable wages.

.@SenSanders discusses the importance of having a livable wage during a rally in San Jose. https://t.co/csbqPUvn17 pic.twitter.com/NMWVuIjCEc — Jennifer Gonzalez (@JennieGonzMedia) June 2, 2019

Sanders promised to stand up to the one percent during his speech, and he warned that only modest progressive wins will be possible if the country doesn’t elect a candidate willing to stand up to special interests.

Sanders’ schedule for the day included a MoveOn Forum, followed by the San Jose rally, and then a San Francisco Friendraiser.

Starting tomorrow, Bernie Sanders starts his west tour and it's intense! 🔹5/29 Rally Reno NV

🔹5/30 Town hall Las Vegas

🔹5/31 Rally Pasadena

🔹5/31 FIRM Action Forum

🔹5/31 Latino Caucus CADEM

🔹6/1 MoveOn Forum

🔹6/1 Rally San Jose

🔹6/1 Bernie Friendraiser

🔹6/2 CADEM conv pic.twitter.com/ouxAEM4M3R — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) May 28, 2019

What makes Sanders’ fundraiser events so different is that ticket costs start at $27. Yes, people can also pay $2,000 for tickets, but a number of tickets are available for just $27. His first friendraiser was in San Francisco on June 1. You can see the invitation and ticket options here.

"You don't need wealthy people to finance your campaign. Ordinary people will do so if you just stand for something." Bernie Sanders friendraiser #CADEM2019 https://t.co/Z7YaEifcoY — Sally Hampton (@sallyhampton) June 2, 2019

His first friendraiser was a hit, even though it did start late.

#NowPlaying at @mezzanineSF ahead of @BernieSanders appearing at the first grassroots fundraiser of his 2020 campaign: A remix to Old Town Road (Which, I believe, is a remix itself!) pic.twitter.com/BtWc9YLgWj — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) June 2, 2019

Here are more photos from the event.

I got this close to Bernie at his San Francisco fundraiser tonight! 😀 pic.twitter.com/xD9s2lqisM — Mary Beth Rockwell (@MB_Rockwell) June 2, 2019

Speaking to a packed, diverse, and energetic #CADem19 crowd, our next president @BernieSanders explains the profound implication of #NotMeUS: we are all in this together, and share the responsibility to solve our shared challenges. pic.twitter.com/jrK9D8U6EP — ShahidForChange 🌹 (@ShahidForChange) June 2, 2019

Arrived at Bernie Sanders first in-person fundraiser here in SF and the atmosphere is really FUN! There is nothing “old” about the vibe here. It’s even exceeded my expectation. 😂🙌 Bernie is stopping at the Veterans caucus first then will come here. #Bernie2020 #CADem19 pic.twitter.com/qDGSPJSQIq — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) June 2, 2019

This will be the first of many friendraisers for Bernie Sanders.

