Bernie Sanders Hosts San Jose Rally & Launches ‘Friendraiser’ in San Francisco [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in San Jose, California on Saturday, June 1, and thousands of supporters showed up to cheer him on. You can get an idea of how many people were there from crowd photos. He also hosted a San Francisco fundraiser, referred to as a “friendraiser” by many since he welcomed many people, not just wealthy donors to the event. Here are photos and highlights of the rally and the friendraiser.
NBC Bay Area noted that “thousands” were at the event.
Mercury News reported that about 2,500 people showed up for the rally at Guadalupe Park. When he spoke at Fort Mason in March in San Francisco, about 16,000 people showed up for the rally.
A local news organization referred to Sanders’ crowd as “small but passionate,” however others took issue to that description.
Joe DiNoto on Twitter wrote: “If this is a small crowd for a political primary rally… could you please direct us to what your editorial team considers a ‘large’ crowd for the same?”
Here are more photos:
This gives you a good idea of just how large the crowd was in San Jose:
Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, gave one of the introductory speeches.
Danny Glover also gave an opening speech for Sanders.
At the beginning of his speech Sanders said: “It sounds like you are all ready for a revolution,” and the crowd cheered.
During his speech, Sanders reiterated the importance of having livable wages.
Sanders promised to stand up to the one percent during his speech, and he warned that only modest progressive wins will be possible if the country doesn’t elect a candidate willing to stand up to special interests.
Sanders’ schedule for the day included a MoveOn Forum, followed by the San Jose rally, and then a San Francisco Friendraiser.
What makes Sanders’ fundraiser events so different is that ticket costs start at $27. Yes, people can also pay $2,000 for tickets, but a number of tickets are available for just $27. His first friendraiser was in San Francisco on June 1. You can see the invitation and ticket options here.
His first friendraiser was a hit, even though it did start late.
Here are more photos from the event.
This will be the first of many friendraisers for Bernie Sanders.
