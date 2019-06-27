Best Tulsi Gabbard Quotes During the Democratic Debate [LIVE RECAP]

Tulsi Gabbard has been a steady presence during the Democratic primary, constantly calling for an end to unnecessary wars. As a military veteran, she brings a unique perspective to the debates. Here are her best quotes tonight, updated live.

Tulsi’s first quote addressed regime change and protecting the American people.

“The American people deserve a president who will put your interests ahead of the rich and powerful. That’s not what we have right now…” She talked about her military service and her Congressional service. “For too long our leaders have failed us, taking us from one regime change to the next…costing us trillions of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars and countless lives. This insanity must end… As President I will…instead invest those dollars in serving your needs.”

Her answer was in response to a question about the wage gap and inequality. It may not have related directly, but it did address where the American people’s money is really going versus where it should go.

Some people agreed with her approach but others did not. Interestingly, she was not asked to answer the question directly like Beto O’Rourke was earlier.

Tulsi later said Medicare for All is the way to guarantee healthcare as a right to all. She said it will reduce administrative and bureaucratic costs. “If you look at other countries…who have universal healthcare, everyone has some form of a role of private insurance… (We need to be) taking the best of these ideas, but making sure no sick American goes without getting the care they need.”

So far, at 27 minutes into the debate, Gabbard has been asked two questions. (At 44 minutes into the debate, it seems to be the same. She hasn’t been the center of the debate so far.)

Gabbard said she’d sign back up for the Iran deal.

“This president and his chicken hawk cabinet have led us to the brink of war with Iran. I served in the war with Iraq… The American people need to understand that this war with Iran would be far more devastating…than anything we saw in Iraq… This would turn into a regional war This is why it’s so important that every one of us … stand up and say, ‘No war with Iran.’ … It was an imperfect deal… We can do both simultaneously to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and prevent us from going to war.”

When asked about her red line with Iran, here’s how she answered:

“Obviously if there was an attack against our troops, then there would have to be a response… Donald Trump and his cabinet…are creating a situation where just a spark would light a war with Iran, which is incredibly dangerous.”

