How to Attend Beto O’Rourke Democratic Debate Watch Parties Near Me

Beto O’Rourke will be in the first Democratic debate on June 26, 2019. The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and runs until 11 p.m. Eastern, for two hours. Debate watch parties are already being set up for O’Rourke supporters. Here is how you can attend one.

If you want to attend a Beto O’Rouke watch party, the easiest way to find one near you is to visit the events page on Beto’s campaign website. You can go directly from this link or visit the Maps page on Beto’s website. You’ll see a number of watch parties set up for June 26, 2019 across the country. You can also choose to host an event and post it on the website for others to see. Here’s a screenshot of the map on Beto’s website, but you’ll have to go here to find the debate watch party near you.

Events are already being planned across the country. On Reddit, one person excitedly posted about a new event in Katy, Texas.

Events are also being listed for New Hampshire in Portsmouth, Hooksett, Charlestown, and Hanover.

In California, events have already been posted for San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, with more being added.

Here’s one in South Carolina:

I'm going to be attending a Beto Debate Watch Party in Greenville SC on Jun 26 at 8 p.m. Won’t you join me? #BetoforSC https://t.co/n3OiSIYLZJ — Kris Colvin (@KrisColvin) June 24, 2019

There’s one in Seattle for Beto tonight and then a Bernie-Biden watch party the next day.

Calling all Berners: we're holding watch parties for both Dem primary debates at Eastlake Zoo Tavern! NIGHT 1: Beto abandons punk rock, embraces nu-metal

Wed, June 26, 6-9pmhttps://t.co/bSXdJjimKS

NIGHT 2: Bernie vs Biden Face-Off

Thurs, June 27, 6-9pmhttps://t.co/V7kzPxQv5a pic.twitter.com/Kzaq1RAFYy — Seattle DSA🌹 (@SeattleDSA) June 25, 2019

And meanwhile in Iowa:

Have you signed up to join us at one of our debate watch parties tomorrow night? Trust us, you're not gonna want to miss @BetoORourke share his vision for the country. #IACaucus #Beto2020 #BetoForIA https://t.co/2fObImmEbu — Beto For IA (@BetoForIA) June 25, 2019

And here’s one near Philadelphia:

Me!! 🤘🏻I’m hosting a Beto watch party in South Jersey right outside Philly — Jessica Masino Drass (@jessabahx) June 25, 2019

And in Chicago:

Last call for anyone in the Chicagoland area to sign up for our @BetoORourke Debate Watch Party on Wednesday night. All that support a robust 🇺🇸 Democracy are welcome….or if you just want free 🌮 🌮 and 🍻 you can come too!#Beto2020 #RelentlessBeto https://t.co/N3RzlLUjs5 — Illinois Relentless For Beto (@BetoIllinois) June 25, 2019

In Texas, watch parties include Houston, Katy, Dallas, Austin, El Paso, and more. One of the events has also posted a page on Facebook for watching the debate in Austin, Texas.

🤠HOUSTON! Debate Watch Party Meetup for Beto Wednesday, Jun 26 @ 7:30pm

Axelrad – 1517 Alabama St @axelradhouston 😊Super fun place to watch the debate & hang out w/fellow Beto supporters!#Beto2020 #FlipTXBlue #BetoForEveryone #TXpol Can you join me? https://t.co/KwSUmgblR6 — We the People for BETO (@PeopleMatter9) June 24, 2019

Beto also has a grassroots fundraising challenge going on right now through June 30. The supporters who raise the most in total contributions will get to meet Beto in person.

READ NEXT: Photos from Beto O’Rourke’s El Paso Rally