How to Attend Beto O’Rourke Democratic Debate Watch Parties Near Me

Beto O’Rourke will be in the first Democratic debate on June 26, 2019. The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and runs until 11 p.m. Eastern, for two hours. Debate watch parties are already being set up for O’Rourke supporters. Here is how you can attend one.
If you want to attend a Beto O’Rouke watch party, the easiest way to find one near you is to visit the events page on Beto’s campaign website. You can go directly from this link or visit the Maps page on Beto’s website. You’ll see a number of watch parties set up for June 26, 2019 across the country. You can also choose to host an event and post it on the website for others to see. Here’s a screenshot of the map on Beto’s website, but you’ll have to go here to find the debate watch party near you.
Events are already being planned across the country. On Reddit, one person excitedly posted about a new event in Katy, Texas.
Events are also being listed for New Hampshire in Portsmouth, Hooksett, Charlestown, and Hanover.
In California, events have already been posted for San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, with more being added.
Here’s one in South Carolina:
There’s one in Seattle for Beto tonight and then a Bernie-Biden watch party the next day.
And meanwhile in Iowa:
And here’s one near Philadelphia:
And in Chicago:
In Texas, watch parties include Houston, Katy, Dallas, Austin, El Paso, and more. One of the events has also posted a page on Facebook for watching the debate in Austin, Texas.
Beto also has a grassroots fundraising challenge going on right now through June 30. The supporters who raise the most in total contributions will get to meet Beto in person.
