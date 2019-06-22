Bryan Conley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Texas kidnapper who threatened to rape and kill a young woman in order to shake down her parents for cash is on the run after slipping out of his electronic monitoring bracelet just before heading to court. The Daily Beast is reporting that law enforcement discovered Bryan Douglas Conley, 37, had fled after he failed to show up for a court appearance earlier in June.

After his January arrest, Conley went before Kentucky Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl last February. At that hearing, Conley was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. The court released him to his wife Cynthia who was to drive him back to his home in El Paso, Texas where he was to remain in home detention and be monitored by an electronic monitoring device. The Leaf Chronicle noted that his bond agreement says he cannot possess firearms, must abstain from any use of social media and not have any contact with his victim or her family.

After fleeing, the Daily Beast reported that federal prosecutors had to file an emergency arrest warrant for Conley. His whereabouts or when he was last seen are unknown.

Here’s what you need to know about Bryan Conley and his kidnapping scheme.



1. Conley Targeted a Woman on the Dating App Plenty of Fish



Conley initially reached out to a young woman he discovered on the Plenty of Fish dating app. He set up a fake profile, along with a photo of an attractive man, and introduced himself as “Lance De Beers.” The two arranged to meet in Tennessee in January.

When he and the woman, who police refer to only as “R.W.”, finally met up in Tennessee, he told her that he was Lance’s agent and that she too, had what it takes to become a model.

Conley and R.W. persuaded the young woman to meet with him several times to discuss her modeling future and determine when she could also meet Lance.

2. Conley Drugged R.W. then Demanded a Ransom From Her Family

During their final get-together in late January, Conley allegedly slipped something into R.W.’s drink, rendering her unconscious. He then bound and gagged R.W. and at 10:09 p.m. CST, used the young woman’s phone to text her mother, “M.W.” “proof of life” photos of her daughter. Conley sent disturbing pictures of R.W. in the back of a car, tied up and gagged. M.W. promptly contacted authorities.

Conley’s initial ransom demand was $20,000, but R.W.’s parents negotiated the ransom down to $400 plus some jewelry.

“You have 10 minutes to be on the road or I sell her ass,” he told her mother in one message. “She will be missing fingers and toes if you don’t hurry the fuck up,” he said in another.

He instructed R.W.’s father to drive to Toledo, Ohio and await further instructions regarding the ransom drop.

When R.W. woke up, he told her that he and Lance were actually undercover agents working to rescue her from a human trafficking ring. Things weren’t as they seemed and he’d actually saved her from a potentially dangerous situation.

3. Conley Left behind Several Valuable Clues



Conley left law enforcement with several important clues that helped them arrest him and rescue R.W. After M.W. shared the photos of her daughter in the car, FBI investigators were able to conclude that the vehicle was a Ford Taurus.

While R.W.’s family was working with federal agents attempting to find her in Tennessee, cell tower information revealed that her phone was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, “in close proximity” to a phone belonging to Conley’s wife, Cynthia. Conley also attempted to log into R.W.’s bank account using a cell phone that traced back to his wife.

Once authorities knew the identity of the phone’s owner, they were able to discover which make and model car the Conleys owned: a gray 2014 Ford Taurus.

4. Conley Was Captured behind a Gas Station

On January 30, R.W.’s parents did as they were instructed and made their ransom drop behind a dumpster at a Flying J Travel Center truck stop in Oak Grove, Kentucky. At approximately 5 p.m., detectives spotted Conley driving up by the dumpster in his wife’s gray Ford Taurus.

Conley was apprehended soon after at a Marathon gas station in Leitchfield, Kentucky where they discovered R.W. in the car. Her cell phone was also found in his possession.

5. Multiple Agencies Worked to Apprehend Conley

Conley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.“Swift and safe resolution of this case is a reminder that Kentuckians and Tennesseans are protected by the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a press release issued by the Department of Justice on January 31, 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, Conley’s case is being investigated and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Judd, and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Louisville, Memphis, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Cleveland Offices with the assistance of Brentwood Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethtown Police Department, Shepherdsville Police Department, Leitchfield Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.